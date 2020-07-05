Former Phillies P Brummett among 4 killed in plane crash

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tyson Brummett was among four killed when a small plane he was piloting crashed in Utah, police say. According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the plane crashed Friday morning near Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon. Brummett, 35, and three others died on impact.

The plane took off from South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan and crashed shortly before 8 a.m. local time, also killing Alex Blackhurst Ruegner, 35, and his aunt and uncle, Elaine W. Blackhurst, 60, and her husband, Douglas Robinson Blackhurst, 62, police said. The Sheriff's office said a man and his two sons were hiking when they saw the plane begin to turn before spiraling downward.

Brummett, of Salt Lake City, was drafted by the Phillies in 2007 and made a lone appearance in the big leagues in 2012, facing four batters, striking out two and giving up two hits in 2/3 of an inning. He spent eight seasons in the minors. "The Phillies organization sends heartfelt condolences to the family of and friends of former pitcher Tyson Brummett, along with three members of the Ruegner and Blackhurst families, who tragically passed away in a plane crash yesterday morning," the team said in a statement released Saturday.

--Field Level Media