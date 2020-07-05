Will be forever grateful to three gentlemen: Sachin Tendulkar on Guru Purnima

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, former Indian legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday said he will be forever grateful to 'three gentlemen' for teaching and inspiring him to give his best. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar posted a video where he speaks about three people who played an integral role in his life. "Whenever I pick up a cricket bat I think of three people who played an integral part in my life in making me who I am today," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar, who had a more than two-decade-long playing career, first took the name of his brother and revealed he was the one who took him to coach Ramakant Achrekar. "One thing I know for sure that my brother was not there physically every time I walked out to bat but he was always there mentally. So whenever I walked out, I knew my brother is also walking out with me."

The 47-year-old then paid tribute to Acherekar himself and said, "What can I say about Achrekar sir, the number of hours he spent on my batting, taking down all those notes. Be it a match or a practice session, he would note down all those mistakes and areas where I could get better. I spent hours on end discussing cricket with him." Tendulkar said that the third person is his father who taught him to always keep the values high.

"Third is my father, who always told me, do not take shortcuts. Prepare yourself properly and above all do not ever lower your values. However much I talk about these three gentlemen, it is never enough," he said. Tendulkar has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, he scored 51 Test centuries, most by any player.

Things are no different in ODI cricket as Tendulkar atop the list of most runs in this format as well. He has accumulated 18,426 runs in ODI which includes 49 tons. Tendulkar represented the country in six World Cups during his career that lasted for 24 years. He was the part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. (ANI)