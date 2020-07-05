Left Menu
Madrid moves closer to Spanish title with 7th straight win

Madrid remained the only team with a perfect record after the coronavirus break. Eighth-place Athletic was coming off two straight victories and had won three of its last four matches, with the only setback a loss at Barcelona.

05-07-2020
Sergio Ramos scored his fifth goal since the season resumed as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 on Sunday to move closer to its first Spanish league title in three years. Ramos converted a 73rd-minute penalty kick to give Madrid its seventh straight league victory and open a seven-point lead over second-place Barcelona, which visits fifth-place Villarreal later Sunday.

Madrid has four matches left as it chases its first league title since 2017 Ramos had already scored the winner from the penalty spot in Madrid's 1-0 win against Getafe on Thursday. He had scored in three other matches since the league resumed. Madrid remained the only team with a perfect record after the coronavirus break.

Eighth-place Athletic was coming off two straight victories and had won three of its last four matches, with the only setback a loss at Barcelona. Madrid was without forward Eden Hazard and defender Raphael Varane because of minor injuries.

Two-time defending champion Barcelona had the lead when the league was suspended but has drawn three of its six matches since the return, including the last two. It will enter the match against Villarreal with coach Quique Setién under pressure because of the team's poor run of results. The Catalan club will face a Villarreal team that has won five of its six matches after the break.

