Quinton de Kock to wait for 'serious cricket' before hitting nets

South Africa's limited-overs skipper Quinton de Kock has said that he will wait for some serious cricket before hitting the nets to do some practice. His remark came as he was named as cricketer of the year at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) awards which were held virtually.

"I haven't done anything. Obviously I've kept up with fitness. I've done my training in the gym but I haven't hit a ball yet. There's still so much time until the next serious cricket game is going to happen," ESPNCricinfo quoted de Kock as saying. "So to go back to serious training, I don't know when it needs to happen. I mean, you can go back to hitting balls, for now. But we could actually be hitting balls for no reason. That's where I feel I'm at," he added.

The Proteas limited-overs skipper is due to lead one of the teams with proceeds going into CSA's hardship fund, which aims to assist those whose livelihoods have been affected by lockdown. South Africa was slated to face India in a three-match ODI series in March this year.

The first ODI was abandoned due to rain, while the rest two matches were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. On March 16, CSA had suspended all activities and two days later, when de Kock and the traveling party returned home, they were asked to self-isolate for 14 days as South Africa went into lockdown.

Cricketers in South Africa have now been given the green light to return to training. CSA has also announced a new date for the 3TCricket match which will now be played on July 18, Nelson Mandela International Day. During the 3TCricket match, three teams of eight will play in a single match, competing for the inaugural Solidarity Cup.

The match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The three teams competing for the Solidarity Cup will be captained by AB de Villiers, Kagiso Rabada, and Quinton de Kock respectively. (ANI)