Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quinton de Kock to wait for 'serious cricket' before hitting nets

South Africa's limited-overs skipper Quinton de Kock has said that he will wait for some serious cricket before hitting the nets to do some practice.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 05-07-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 21:29 IST
Quinton de Kock to wait for 'serious cricket' before hitting nets
South Africa limited-overs skipper Quinton de Kock . Image Credit: ANI

South Africa's limited-overs skipper Quinton de Kock has said that he will wait for some serious cricket before hitting the nets to do some practice. His remark came as he was named as cricketer of the year at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) awards which were held virtually.

"I haven't done anything. Obviously I've kept up with fitness. I've done my training in the gym but I haven't hit a ball yet. There's still so much time until the next serious cricket game is going to happen," ESPNCricinfo quoted de Kock as saying. "So to go back to serious training, I don't know when it needs to happen. I mean, you can go back to hitting balls, for now. But we could actually be hitting balls for no reason. That's where I feel I'm at," he added.

The Proteas limited-overs skipper is due to lead one of the teams with proceeds going into CSA's hardship fund, which aims to assist those whose livelihoods have been affected by lockdown. South Africa was slated to face India in a three-match ODI series in March this year.

The first ODI was abandoned due to rain, while the rest two matches were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. On March 16, CSA had suspended all activities and two days later, when de Kock and the traveling party returned home, they were asked to self-isolate for 14 days as South Africa went into lockdown.

Cricketers in South Africa have now been given the green light to return to training. CSA has also announced a new date for the 3TCricket match which will now be played on July 18, Nelson Mandela International Day. During the 3TCricket match, three teams of eight will play in a single match, competing for the inaugural Solidarity Cup.

The match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The three teams competing for the Solidarity Cup will be captained by AB de Villiers, Kagiso Rabada, and Quinton de Kock respectively. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Oli-Prachanda power-sharing talks fail; both agree to meet again on Monday

The crucial talks between embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the ruling Nepal Communist Partys executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on the issue of power-sharing failed on Sunday, but they agreed to meet again on Monday ...

Israeli military says Gaza militants fire 2 rockets

The Israeli military on Sunday said two rockets were fired by Palestinians militants in the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel. The barrage set off air-raid sirens in southern Israel.Israels Channel 12 TV said the rockets landed in open area...

Big events can be held while adhering to COVID-19 protocol: Adityanath at 'Van Mahotsav'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said big events can be held while adhering to the protocol pertaining to COVID-19 and the Van Mahotsav will be a witness to this. Pre-COVID, during COVID and post-COVID are three catego...

India puts back Taj Mahal reopening citing COVID-19 risks

India has withdrawn a planned reopening of the Taj Mahal, citing the risk of new coronavirus infections spreading in the northern city of Agra from visitors flocking to see the 17th century monument to love. Local authorities issued a new a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020