Indians coach Mills to spend season at home

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 22:28 IST
Cleveland Indians bench coach Brad Mills left the team, instead deciding to join his family at home during the shortened MLB season, manager Terry Francona announced Sunday. "I know in my heart he made the right decision. If there's ever a bittersweet moment, it was saying goodbye to him yesterday," said Francona, who has shared a longtime friendship with Mills since their college days at Arizona.

Mills, 63, managed the Houston Astros from 2010 until his firing in 2012 but has spent years by Francona's side. He worked with Francona at his previous managerial stops with the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox. The Mills family suffered a tragedy earlier this year when 18-month-old Beau Mills, the coach's grandson, was killed in an accident at the family's Texas home.

A growing number of major league players have decided to opt out of the 2020 season and stay with their families rather than risk exposure to COVID-19. --Field Level Media

