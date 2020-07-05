Left Menu
Soccer-Alaves sack coach Garitano after five straight losses

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 23:31 IST
La Liga strugglers Alaves have sacked manager Asier Garitano after he oversaw five defeats in a row to leave the club six points above the relegation zone. Garitano was appointed coach in May 2019 after a successful stint at Leganes and a less fruitful stay with Real Sociedad but Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Real Valladolid proved the final straw for the club's board, who announced his sacking on Sunday.

"Due to the club's current predicament following recent results, Alaves have taken the decision to relieve coach Asier Garitano and his staff of their duties," said Alaves' statement, adding that they will announce a successor shortly. Alaves are in 15th place on 35 points, level with the two teams below them -- Celta Vigo and Eibar. They are six points above third-bottom Real Mallorca with four games remaining.

Their next match is at leaders Real Madrid on Friday.

