Indians coach Mills to spend season at home

Cleveland Indians bench coach Brad Mills left the team, instead deciding to join his family at home during the shortened MLB season, manager Terry Francona announced Sunday. "I think it was agonizing for him to leave home. I think it was agonizing for him to leave here," said Francona, who has shared a longtime friendship with Mills since their college days at Arizona. " But I know in my heart he made the right decision. If there's ever a bittersweet moment, it was saying goodbye to him yesterday because I care about him enough that I know where he needs to be. He's been, I don't know if it's my left or right hand, whichever one is better, that's the one he's been."

Mills, 63, managed the Houston Astros from 2010 until his firing in 2012 but has spent years by Francona's side. He worked with Francona at his previous managerial stops with the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox. The Mills family suffered a tragedy earlier this year when 18-month-old Beau Mills, the coach's grandson, was killed in an accident at the family's Texas home.

A growing number of major league players have decided to opt out of the 2020 season and stay with their families rather than risk exposure to COVID-19. --Field Level Media