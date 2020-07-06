Left Menu
Brewers OF Braun could put off retirement

"I would say at this point, I'm more likely to play another year than I think I would have been," Braun told reporters after the Milwaukee Brewers worked out Saturday afternoon. The 36-year-old outfielder said the reduced workload and the adoption of the designated hitter in the National League this season - and perhaps permanently -- could prolong his career.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 02:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 02:03 IST
Former National League MVP Ryan Braun said the shortened 2020 MLB schedule has him rethinking any thoughts he had about retiring after this season. "I would say at this point, I'm more likely to play another year than I think I would have been," Braun told reporters after the Milwaukee Brewers worked out Saturday afternoon.

The 36-year-old outfielder said the reduced workload and the adoption of the designated hitter in the National League this season - and perhaps permanently -- could prolong his career. "To start with, we'll only play 60 games instead of 162 games, so obviously at this age and where I'm at in my career, it's very appealing to me to have the option to DH for a decent percentage of my at-bats," said Braun, a six-time All-Star and the 2011 MVP. "And this season will be an experience like we've never experienced before.

"So at this point, I feel like it's more likely that I play another year than I anticipated a few months back." Braun remained a productive presence in the Milwaukee lineup in 2019. He played in played in 144 games, batting .285, hitting 22 home runs and driving in 75. In 1,727 career games, he has 401 home runs and 1,128 RBIs.

His five-year, $105 million contract extension runs out after the 2020 season. The contract included a $15 million mutual option or a $4 million buyout for 2021. Even if the Brewers decline the option, he could agree to a lesser salary to stay with the organization that selected him No. 5 overall in the 2005 MLB Draft.

"I love everything about the city, this organization and I'm incredibly close with the [team owners] Attanasios, so the goal certainly would be, if I play another year, to play here." --Field Level Media

