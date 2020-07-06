Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

The NHL's board of governors also must ratify the final packages. According to hockey insider Bob McKenzie of TSN, teams are targeting a return to training camp on July 13 (Phase 3) before reporting to two hub cities -- expected to be Toronto and Edmonton -- for games.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 07:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 07:44 IST
Reports: NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

The NHL and the NHL Players' Association have agreed on the return-to-play protocols for this season, according to multiple reports Sunday. The sides reportedly were still negotiating an extension to their collective bargaining agreement. The NHLPA's executive committee must approve the protocols, and then that document -- as well as the CBA extension -- will be put to a vote of all NHL players, according to reports. The NHL's board of governors also must ratify the final packages.

According to hockey insider Bob McKenzie of TSN, teams are targeting a return to training camp on July 13 (Phase 3) before reporting to two hub cities -- expected to be Toronto and Edmonton -- for games. The 24-team playoff (Phase 4) is set to begin August 1. Teams will be allowed to have a maximum of 30 skaters and an unlimited number of goalies during Phase 3, according to McKenzie. He added, citing the 40-page protocol document, that any player may opt out of Phase 3 and Phase 4 without penalty but must notify his team in writing by 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Dates and deadlines are subject to change. TSN also reported that there will be daily tests for those inside the NHL bubble, including players/coaches/staff members, officials, ice crew, security, hotel bartenders, food service staff, arena food and beverage, hotel housekeeping, hotel kitchen staff and transportation. Failure to comply with the protocols in the bubble "could lead to significant financial penalties, and potentially the loss of draft picks," TSN reported.

If a player tests positive for COVID-19 they will be deemed "unfit to play," which will be treated as a hockey-related injury under the CBA, according to TSN. Play in the NHL was stopped on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposed playoff schedule would end with a Stanley Cup champion in early October.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar in narrow range, yen falls as stocks rise

The dollar held steady against most currencies on Monday as investors awaited data expected to show the U.S. services sector stopped contracting, in what would give further hope to an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The eur...

At least 2 dead, 7 missing in boat capsizing in Indonesia

An overloaded fishing boat carrying 28 people capsized in eastern Indonesia, killing at least two children and leaving seven other people missing, an official said Monday. Boat crews on nearby vessels recovered the bodies of two children an...

Reports: NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

The NHL and the NHL Players Association have agreed on the return-to-play protocols for this season, according to multiple reports Sunday. The sides reportedly were still negotiating an extension to their collective bargaining agreement. Th...

Saudi Arabia announces haj health measures for domestic pilgrims

Saudi Arabia announced health protocols to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the 2020 haj season, banning gatherings and meetings between pilgrims, the state news agency said on Monday. Saudi Arabia decided in June to limit the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020