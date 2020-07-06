Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcelona achieve 9,000 goals milestone after Fati's strike against Villarreal

Barcelona has reached the milestone of 9,000 goals in all official competitions following their 4-1 rout of Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday.

ANI | Villarreal | Updated: 06-07-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 12:53 IST
Barcelona achieve 9,000 goals milestone after Fati's strike against Villarreal
FC Barcelona logo. . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona has reached the milestone of 9,000 goals in all official competitions following their 4-1 rout of Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday. Barca achieved the feat thanks to teenage sensation Ansu Fati, who came off the bench and scored the team's fourth goal.

Pau Torres, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann were the other three goal scorers for Barca. The two-time reigning La Liga champions netted their first official goal on April 5, 1909.

Just over 111 years later, Barca has scored their 9,000th goal- superstar captain and six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi contributing 630. That is despite having only played in 15 years of the club's 121-year history. Messi is followed by Cesar with 232 and Kubala and Luis Suarez with 194 goals each to their credit.

Barca's highest-scoring season was 2011/12 with a total of 190 goals, while the calendar year with the most goals came in 2015 (180 goals). "Of these 9,000 goals, most have come in the league (6,165), followed by the Copa del Rey (1,474) and the Champions League (543)", the club's official website said in a statement.

There have also been 178 in the European Cup Winners' Cup, 149 in the UEFA Cup, 141 in the Fairs Cup, 87 in the European Cup, 75 in the Spanish Super Cup, 39 in the League Cup, 39 in the Pyrenees Cup, 27 in the Mediterranean League, 23 in the Club World Cup, 17 in the European Super Cup, 16 in the Spanish Cup, 12 in the Latin Cup, 5 in the Eva Duarte Cup, 1 in the Intercontinental Cup and 7 in other matches. Barcelona will now take on Espanyol on Thursday, July 9. Barcelona sits at the second spot in the La Liga standings, four points behind lead-runner Real Madrid with four games to play. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Education in Bengal has taken nosedive, we must take it to its past glory: JP Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda on Monday asserted that education in Bengal has taken a nosedive and said that we must be dedicated to taking the education in the state back to its previous glory. Addressing a virtual rally in West Bengal on the bir...

President extends condolences to family of Mary Twala-Mhlongo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his deep condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of veteran actor and esteemed member of the Order of Ikhamanga, Mary Twala-Mhlongo, who passed away on Saturday.Aged 80, the distinguish...

Israel feels exposed as US drops satellite-imaging cap

An Israeli official flagged a possible security risk on Monday following a U.S. move to allow American providers to sell clearer satellite images of Israel and the Palestinian territories.Under a 1997 U.S. regulation known as the Kyl-Bingam...

Gigi Hadid claps back at claim she's 'disguising' her baby bump

American supermodel Gigi Hadid recently called out a publication for posting an article that suggested shes been disguising her growing baby bump with her fashion choices. According to ENews, earlier this week, British Vogue published a sto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020