Frank Lampard heaps praise on midfielder Ross Barkley
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on midfielder Ross Barkley after the Blues 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on midfielder Ross Barkley after the Blues 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday. 26-year-old Barkley set-up Olivier Giroud's opening goal and then rounded off the scoring by hitting a left-footed shot past Ben Foster at the near post.
"I don't think it is a new level for Ross. I played with him for England and against him. He has got great quality and I knew that. I think what he is doing is he is playing a very complete role," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying. "His work rate, for instance, is great, recovering, jumping out to defend at times from midfield areas. Obviously, he always has that goal threat with his technical qualities: right and left foot, great strikes. I have seen that and Ross has been absolutely dedicated to the cause," he added.
Lampard has been selecting Barkley regularly since just before the lockdown, and he now has three goals and five assists in his last 10 starts. "I am delighted with him and he just needs to keep those levels. There is more to come, there is more to come and his attitude has been first class," Chelsea boss said.
"Competition earlier in the season was tough. In certain games, you decide whether you want to be more offensive or not. That effected it and players have to fight their way into the team," he added. Chelsea have won six of their last seven games, with a 3-2 defeat away at West Ham as the club's only upset on their recent run.
Chelsea are at the fourth spot in the Premier League standings with 57 points and will play against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, July 7. (ANI)
