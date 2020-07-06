Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frank Lampard heaps praise on midfielder Ross Barkley

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on midfielder Ross Barkley after the Blues 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday.

ANI | London | Updated: 06-07-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 15:15 IST
Frank Lampard heaps praise on midfielder Ross Barkley
Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley. Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on midfielder Ross Barkley after the Blues 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday. 26-year-old Barkley set-up Olivier Giroud's opening goal and then rounded off the scoring by hitting a left-footed shot past Ben Foster at the near post.

"I don't think it is a new level for Ross. I played with him for England and against him. He has got great quality and I knew that. I think what he is doing is he is playing a very complete role," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying. "His work rate, for instance, is great, recovering, jumping out to defend at times from midfield areas. Obviously, he always has that goal threat with his technical qualities: right and left foot, great strikes. I have seen that and Ross has been absolutely dedicated to the cause," he added.

Lampard has been selecting Barkley regularly since just before the lockdown, and he now has three goals and five assists in his last 10 starts. "I am delighted with him and he just needs to keep those levels. There is more to come, there is more to come and his attitude has been first class," Chelsea boss said.

"Competition earlier in the season was tough. In certain games, you decide whether you want to be more offensive or not. That effected it and players have to fight their way into the team," he added. Chelsea have won six of their last seven games, with a 3-2 defeat away at West Ham as the club's only upset on their recent run.

Chelsea are at the fourth spot in the Premier League standings with 57 points and will play against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, July 7. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

13 UK universities on brink of collapse without COVID-19 bailout: Report

An estimated 13 UK universities, educating around 5 per cent of students in the country, would not be able to survive the coronavirus pandemic lockdown without a government bailout support, a new report claimed on Monday. The Institute of F...

ABVP urges educational fraternity to work in students' best interest

Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP on Monday requested the educational fraternity of the country to work in best interests of students regarding the assessment of the final year students across colleges and universities amid the COVID-1...

EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights to deliver PPE, medical supplies to Somalia

Three EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights will deliver protective equipment medical supplies to Somalia.This will reinforce the countrys coronavirus response as well as humanitarian projects in the recently flood-hit areas.With Inputs from ...

Russian journalist found guilty of justifying terrorism, but avoids jail

A Russian court pronounced journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva guilty of justifying terrorism on Monday, but unexpectedly let her off with a fine, ending a trial her supporters said illustrated growing censorship. The state prosecutor had asked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020