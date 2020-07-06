Nemanja Matic commits to Manchester United until 2023

Manchester United on Monday announced that Nemanja Matic has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2023. Matic joined Manchester United in 2017 and has made 114 appearances for the club. The Serbian international has represented his country on 48 occasions.

After signing a new contract, the 31-year-old said as a player, he still has a lot to offer. "I am very happy that I will continue to be part of this great club. As a player, I still have a lot more to give and achieve in my career and to do that with Manchester United will be a huge honour," the club's official website quoted Matic as saying.

"This is a really exciting team to be part of, we have a good balance of youth and experience within the squad and there is a great comradery amongst the group. This is a key part of the season and we are playing well. We will continue to fight to finish the season on a high and make our amazing supporters proud," he added. The club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Matic really understands the values of playing for Manchester United.

"I am delighted that Nemanja has signed a new contract, I know his experience, professionalism and leadership will be invaluable to this young talented group. We have great strength in midfield and Nemanja's attributes are a key part of that. Nemanja has been here for three seasons now and really understands the values of playing for Manchester United," he said. (ANI)