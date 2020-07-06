Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's tour of England to start with first Test on August 5 at Old Trafford

They are undergoing a 14-day isolation period at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester before transferring to Derbyshire's The Incora County Ground on July 13 to accelerate their preparation ahead of the first Test, which will include two four-day internal warm-up matches. "Confirmation of these matches against Ireland and Pakistan is another important step for our game as we begin to safely stage international cricket again, but also to minimise the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had and will continue to have, on cricket at all levels," ECB CEO Tom Harrison said in a statement.

PTI | London | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:55 IST
Pakistan's tour of England to start with first Test on August 5 at Old Trafford

Pakistan's tour of England will begin with a three-match Test series at the Old Trafford in Manchester starting August 5, the ECB announced on Monday. While the first Test between England and Pakistan will be played from August 5 to 9 behind closed doors amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the remaining two five-day matches will be hosted by the Aeges Bowl, Southampton from August 13 to 17 and August 21 to 25 respectively.

The Test rubber will be followed by a three-match T20 series between the two sides starting August 28. All the T20s will be played at Southampton. England's duel against Pakistan will be preceded by three ODIs against Ireland on July 30, August 1, and 4 respectively in Southampton.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) further informed that it continues to hold talks with Cricket Australia to reschedule their limited-overs series at some stage during the summer, while the tri-series between England Women, India and South Africa will also be rescheduled. Pakistan, who arrived in the UK on June 28, have started their preparation for two two series. They are undergoing a 14-day isolation period at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester before transferring to Derbyshire's The Incora County Ground on July 13 to accelerate their preparation ahead of the first Test, which will include two four-day internal warm-up matches.

"Confirmation of these matches against Ireland and Pakistan is another important step for our game as we begin to safely stage international cricket again, but also to minimise the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had and will continue to have, on cricket at all levels," ECB CEO Tom Harrison said in a statement. "It has taken significant effort and expertise to allow us to reach a position where cricket is now ready and able to return to the field of play from the elite level to recreational cricket." The three-Test series involving the West Indies begins on July 8, marking the return of international cricket after a four-month hiatus caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Harrison said resumption of international cricket will not only be a reprieve for fans but cricket boards as well as they suffering financially because of complete shut down since March due to the pandemic. "It must be reiterated that there is still much work for the ECB and the cricket network to do as we try to plot a path through this pandemic," Harrison added..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka plans to give frontline health workers risk allowance

Karnataka government is considering providing risk allowance to frontline healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday. He said the government was also considering awarding five ma...

Coronavirus lockdowns seen increasing HIV risk to women and girls

Coronavirus lockdowns have hindered the fight against HIV infection in women and girls globally by limiting their access to education and protection from sexual violence, the United Nations warned on Monday.Governments focus on tackling the...

Australian players told get ready for England series as T20 WC set to be postponed: Reports

The Australian cricket team, which started outdoor training, has been told to get ready for a white-ball series against England in September as the ICC T20 World Cup is expected to be postponed this week, according to a media report here. T...

New York's Cuomo touts continued progress in state's COVID-19 fight

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in New York state dropped to 817, its lowest since March 18, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. The governor cited continued progress in the states fight against the virus and said nine people h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020