ECB announces schedule for Ireland, Pakistan series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced the schedule for series against Ireland and Pakistan.

ANI | London | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:45 IST
ECB logo . Image Credit: ANI

England will face Ireland in three ODIs and all will be behind closed doors encounters with the first match set to be played on July 30.

The Ireland squad will arrive in the UK on July 18, travelling to Ageas Bowl. This will be their base before the first Royal London Internationals at the same venue July 30. England and Ireland will play two more Royal London Internationals in Southampton on August 1 and the final match of the series on August 4. Pakistan, on the other hand, will play three Tests and as many T20Is. The squad arrived in the UK on June 28. They are undergoing a 14-day isolation period at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester before transferring to Derbyshire's The Incora County Ground on July 13 to accelerate their preparation ahead of the first Test, which will include two four-day internal warm-up matches.

Old Trafford will host the first Test of the series, starting August 5. The final two Tests will be played at the Ageas Bowl from August 13 and August 21. The three T20Is will be played at Old Trafford on August 28, August 30 and September 1. "This summer's remaining scheduled international series for England Women (against India and South Africa) and England Men (against Australia) remain postponed with discussions ongoing to understand the best way to reschedule these matches," ECB said in a statement.

"Plans are progressing positively for England Women to host a tri-series against India and South Africa. Any Men's or Women's rescheduled matches will be played without spectators," it added. ECB Chief Executive, Tom Harrison, said confirmation of these matches against Ireland and Pakistan is another "important step for our game" as they begin to safely stage international cricket again.

"Confirmation of these matches against Ireland and Pakistan is another important step for our game as we begin to safely stage international cricket again, but also to minimise the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had, and will continue to have, on cricket at all levels. It has taken significant effort and expertise to allow us to reach a position where cricket is now ready and able to return to the field of play from the elite level to recreational cricket," Harrison said in a statement. "We owe a significant debt of gratitude to the players, staff and administrators of the Cricket West Indies, Cricket Ireland, and the Pakistan Cricket Board for their willingness and co-operation to get international cricket back up and running and allow these matches to be staged," he added.

Harrison also stated that "We also continue to explore options for our England Men to play white-ball series against Australia this summer and hope to have news on those series soon." (ANI)

