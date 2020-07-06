Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Want Andy Murray as your private coach? Bid to win

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:31 IST
Tennis-Want Andy Murray as your private coach? Bid to win

A dream private coaching session from Andy Murray will become a reality for one tennis fan after top players signed up to an initiative raising funds for professional coaches who are struggling financially during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The coronavirus shutdown of tennis has not only prevented players from earning a living since early March but also the vast majority of those who coach them. That prompted Venezuelan Daniel Vallverdu, who has worked with Grand Slam winners like Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Juan Martin Del Potro, to reach out to other top coaches with a fundraising plan to help out their lesser-known peers.

The ATP Tour got on board and last month fans were able to bid for private sessions with celebrated tennis coaches on-site during tournaments in 2021. "Nobody that I had called said no, so that was obviously quite uplifting in a way that everybody wanted to help," Vallverdu told Reuters from Geneva.

"I basically called them and said 'look let's start off with our coaches offering some of our time for next year and then I'll contact the tournaments and ATP to see how we can all work together to try and create some nice experiences as options'." Top names like Paul Annacone, Boris Becker, Darren Cahill, Brad Gilbert, Goran Ivanisevic, Ivan Lendl, Ivan Ljubicic and Patrick Mouratoglou got involved and more than $90,000 was pledged.

The second round of auction, from July 6-27, will feature a private coaching session with Murray at Wimbledon, including two tickets to the 2020 men's singles final and lunch at the member's enclosure. "It was really nice to see that everybody was pulling in the same direction and was extremely supportive of it," said Vallverdu, who was signed up to coach women's world number three Karolina Pliskova this season.

"It's not normal in our sport to see everybody working together. So hopefully this would be a good platform so we can all in future have a little bit more connection when it comes down to the coaches at events or with the tour itself." The second round of auction will also offer sessions with Wawrinka, Grigor Dimitrov and Feliciano Lopez as well as coaches like Carlos Moya and Toni Nadal, the uncle and former long-time coach of Rafa Nadal.

Fans can also bid for a frame featuring four signed rackets from Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Nadal and Murray with additional details available on ATP's website http://www.atptour.com. "I am personally very happy to be involved," said former number one Murray. "So many areas of our sport have been affected throughout the Tour suspension, including coaches. It's important we help each other where we can."

Vallverdu sits on the ATP coaches committee, which will allocate the funds to the members who need it most. Some proceeds will also be donated to a global COVID-19 relief fund. "This can be great platform to show that coaches can be a lot more involved on and off the court," said Vallverdu.

"The stronger message is that when we all work together, we can really achieve some big things for the sport."

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Karachi garment factory inferno act of terrorism: probe report

The fire at a garment factory in Karachis Baldia town in September 2012 that killed 289 people was an act of organised terrorism and not an accident, according to a probe report released by the Sindh government in Pakistan on Monday. Accord...

IDBI Trusteeship releases 12.5 lakh pledged shares of Max Financial

IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd ITSL has released 12.5 lakh equity shares of Max Financial Services, a regulatory filing said on Monday. The shares were released on the instruction of a lender on July 2 by ITSL, which is acting as a security ...

France: Macron ousts interior minister after police protests

French President Emmanuel Macron ousted his interior minister as part of a government shakeup Monday after protests against police brutality. The reshuffle is aimed at shifting the governments focus to post-virus economic recovery in the la...

Trans anger as J.K. Rowling compares hormone treatment to gay conversion therapy

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling angered the trans community on Monday for comparing hormone treatment for people seeking to transition gender to gay conversion therapy, fuelling a row over transgender rights.We are watching a new kind of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020