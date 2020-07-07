Rangers slugger Gallo, two Brewers test positive

Left Menu
Gallo and both Brewers -- shortstop Luis Urias and left-hander Angel Perdomo -- are asymptomatic and in quarantine, their respective teams said Monday. According to Rangers general manager Jon Daniels, Gallo initially tested positive on June 29. He posted back-to-back 40-homer seasons in 2017 and 2018. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Urias and Perdomo both tested positive before reporting to Miller Park for summer camp.

07-07-2020
Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo and two Milwaukee Brewers are the latest players to test positive for COVID-19. Gallo and both Brewers -- shortstop Luis Urias and left-hander Angel Perdomo -- are asymptomatic and in quarantine, their respective teams said Monday.

According to Rangers general manager Jon Daniels, Gallo initially tested positive on June 29. He tested negative in a June 30 follow-up, but tested positive again on July 2. Daniels said Gallo was feeling well. Gallo, 26, was an All-Star in 2019 and batted .253 with 22 homers and 49 RBIs in 70 games as an outfielder and designated hitter in an injury-shortened season. He posted back-to-back 40-homer seasons in 2017 and 2018.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Urias and Perdomo both tested positive before reporting to Miller Park for summer camp. Urias, 23, was acquired from the San Diego Padres in the offseason. He had surgery in January to repair a broken bone in his left hand but was expected to compete with Orlando Arcia for the starting shortstop job.

Urias batted .223 with four homers and 24 RBIs in 71 games for San Diego in 2019. Perdomo, 26, split the 2019 season between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A San Antonio. He was 5-2 with a 4.28 ERA in 47 bullpen appearances.

On Friday, Major League Baseball and the players' association said that 31 players and seven staff members tested positive for the coronavirus during intake for the resumption of training. --Field Level Media

