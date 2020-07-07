'MS Dhoni is world-beater', Dwayne Bravo releases song for India's 'Captain Cool'

Left Menu
As India's 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday on Tuesday, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo released the new song that he has created for the former India skipper.

Dwayne Bravo releases new song dedicated to MS Dhoni (Photo/ Dwayne Bravo Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As India's 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday on Tuesday, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo released the new song that he has created for the former India skipper. Titled 'Helicopter 7', the song's lyrics go as follows: "MS Dhoni, number seven, MS Dhoni, number seven, all of Ranchi shouting Dhoni, all of India shouting Mahi, all of Chennai shouting Thala, MS Dhoni is a world-beater".

The lyrics highlight everything Dhoni has managed to achieve in his career so far, including all the ICC trophies. Bravo also used some old footage of wicket-keeper batsman in the song's video to give the latter a fitting tribute. Dhoni scored his first century while batting at number three, against Pakistan in 2005, and to remind everyone of this fact, Bravo went to thank Sourav Ganguly for letting Dhoni bat at that crucial juncture of the match.

Dhoni and Bravo are team-mates at Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Both players enjoy great camaraderie and Bravo has often credited the former India skipper for always showing faith in him. Bravo has been with the CSK since 2011. He has played a total of 104 matches for the franchise, picking up 121 wickets. The all-rounder has also donned the Purple Cap (most wickets in IPL) twice (2013 and 2015).

CSK has won the IPL thrice (2010, 2011, and 2018) and all the titles have come under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The 39-year-old has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup. (ANI)

