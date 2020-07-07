Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kemar Roach will get 300 Test wickets quite easily: Courtney Walsh

Former West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh has said that Kemar Roach can easily scalp 300 wickets in the longest format if his workload is managed properly.

ANI | London | Updated: 07-07-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 09:34 IST
Kemar Roach will get 300 Test wickets quite easily: Courtney Walsh
Windies pacer Kemar Roach. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh has said that Kemar Roach can easily scalp 300 wickets in the longest format if his workload is managed properly. Roach is just seven wickets away from becoming the ninth West Indies fast bowler to reach 200 Test wickets.

England and West Indies will take on each other in a three-match Test series, and Roach would look to achieve the feat in the first match of the series "Workload management is something that they can look at it. I don't think he has played a lot of shorter versions of the game. He has played a couple of ODIs and he's still good enough to do that. But it's up to him as an individual as well to set the standards, set the goals he wants to achieve," ESPNCricinfo quoted Walsh as saying.

"He will get 300 quite easily once the workload management is good and he is playing consistent cricket What you don't want to happen to him is that every time he comes back he starts all over again," he added. Walsh has also said that Roach needs to focus on the job and not the record. He also said that all other bowlers in the side need to provide the necessary support to Roach.

"He has to have someone like I had Curtly Ambrose. He needs to have someone in this team who can probably give him a smile or something different to take your mind away from it. And that in itself will help him to relax," Walsh said. "It's an achievement that not many West Indians have got there and he will be in an elite group of people who've done it. Couldn't happen to a nicer guy," he added.

The England-Windies Test series will be held at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl and Lancashire's Emirates Old Trafford, which have been chosen as bio-secure venues. Jason Holder would be leading the Windies, while Ben Stokes would captain England in the first Test as regular skipper Joe Root would be attending the birth of his second child.

The proposed dates for three Tests are:First Test: July 8-12 at Ageas BowlSecond Test: July 16-20 at Emirates Old TraffordThird Test: July 24-28 at Emirates Old Trafford All international cricket has been suspended since March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the series between England and West Indies will mark the return of international cricket.

The ICC has also confirmed interim changes to its playing regulations, including the ban of saliva to shine the ball and allowing replacement of players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Woman pleads guilty in scheme to offer information to Russia

A West Virginia woman who previously served in the Air Force planned to offer top-secret information from the National Security Agency to the Russian government, prosecutors said Monday in announcing her conviction in federal court. Elizabe...

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 7 lakh mark; deaths at 20,160

With a spike of 22,252 cases, Indias COVID-19 count breached the seven lakh mark and reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With as many as 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to ...

Sushmita Sen lauds 'Dil Bechara' trailer, pens emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput

A day after the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajputs last film Dil Bechara was released, Sushmita Sen wrote an emotional note for the late actor. The 44-year-old star and former Miss Universe put out the poster of the film featuring Rajput and ...

PGA Tour, Memorial scrap plans to have limited spectators

The PGA Tour and the Memorial scrapped state-approved plans to have limited spectators next week because of what it described as rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Memorial, hosted by Jack Nicklaus at his Muirfield Vill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020