Left Menu
Development News Edition

It doesn't take 'Black Lives Matter' to bring us together: Phil Simmons

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has said that it does not take the 'Black Lives Matter' movement to bring the side together.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 07-07-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 10:58 IST
It doesn't take 'Black Lives Matter' to bring us together: Phil Simmons
West Indies head coach Phil Simmons. (file image) . Image Credit: ANI

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has said that it does not take the 'Black Lives Matter' movement to bring the side together. England and West Indies will be locking horns in a three-match Test series, and this series will mark the return of international cricket.

All international cricket had been suspended since March due to the coronavirus lockdown. "It doesn't take the Black Lives situation to bring us together as a team. All the teams that have been with, we've been fairly united in the struggle that we have, to go out there and win Test matches," ESPNCricinfo quoted Simmons as saying.

"It doesn't matter what we've been against, we have to go out and win Test matches, and that's what we've got into these guys here," he added. The coach has also said that his players are yet to decide whether they will take the knee to show solidarity with the anti-racism movement.

"We've spoken about it a bit. It means a hell of a lot to all the players and all the staff on the tour. But it's not just about now, it's about life on the whole, and I think we as a group don't need to say this is going to motivate us. It motivates us all the time, it's been a natural part of life," Simmons said. Both England and West Indies have already announced that they would be sporting a 'Black Lives Matter' logo on their jerseys to show support with the anti-racism movement.

The 'Black Lives Matter' movement gained momentum due to the death of an African-American man named George Floyd, following a police officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd's neck as suggested by the viral videos. Ever since Floyd's demise, many sportspersons have come out to talk about their experience with racism. Windies opening batsman Chris Gayle also said that he had faced racism, and added that it is a myth that the menace of racism exists just in football.

The Premier League resumed its suspended season in June and all teams have been sending out a strong message to show solidarity with the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. All teams have been taking a knee to show their support, while jerseys of all teams have 'Black Lives Matter' written on them. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki India partners with Axis Bank for easy vehicle financing options

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd MSIL on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Axis Bank to offer easy vehicle financing options for potential car buyers. Under the partnership, Axis Bank will offer a variety of options...

Australia's Victoria state reimposes coronavirus curbs

Australias second most populous state of Victoria will reimpose stay-at-home restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne and one regional area of the state, Premier Daniel Andrews said, after a record daily rise in coronavirus infections. These ...

UAE says it will test 2 million people for COVID-19 as cases rise

The United Arab Emirates plans to test two million people, or about 20 of the population, for the novel coronavirus over the next two months after the infection rate climbed again following the lifting of restrictions, a government spokespe...

Miami rolls back restaurant dining as U.S. coronavirus deaths top 130,000

Floridas greater Miami area became the latest U.S. coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, ordering restaurant dining closed on Monday as COVID-19 cases surged nationwide by the tens of thousands and the U.S. death toll topped 130,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020