FC Goa sign goalkeepers Coelho, Bhonsle for developmental side

Indian Super League (ISL) team FC Goa has signed up young goalkeepers Hansel Coelho and Viddhesh Bhonsle to bolster their developmental side. As per the agreement, the duo will be part of FC Goa developmental team 2022-23 season.

The duo impressed with their performance during their time at SESA Football Academy, performing admirably in the Goa Professional League as well as the GFA U-18 tournament. Bhonsle spent the 2018-19 season at FC Goa on loan, and has now signed a permanent contract with the club.

FC Goa Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said both the players have huge potential. "Hansel (Coelho) and Viddhesh (Bhonsle) are two young keepers with a lot of potential," he said. "We have been tracking their progress for a few years now, and both have the capacity to develop into first team goalkeepers in the future." The signing of the two goalkeepers follows the contract extensions of three developmental players Nestor Dias, Lesly Rebello and Kapil Hoble last week..