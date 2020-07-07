Left Menu
Lampard wants Tammy Abraham to start "scoring regularly"

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wants Tammy Abraham to start "scoring regularly" as he urged the 22-year-old to focus on training.

07-07-2020
Chelsea' Tammy Abraham . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wants Tammy Abraham to start "scoring regularly" as he urged the 22-year-old to focus on training. Abraham is one of the Academy players who have broken through and become a mainstay but unlike six of the others, he has not signed a new contract in the past year.

"We are not at a critical level with Tammy's contract, and I will leave that between him and the club to discuss. If it is in his mind now then it shouldn't be... He has not scored so much in the second half of the season and as a young player, it is always clear that when you have these periods there is only one way out of it and that is work, and repetition in training, and every moment you get trying to make the most out of it," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying. "The contract will hopefully look after itself between him and the club and he just needs to focus on giving us that Tammy we had earlier in the season, which was giving defenders so much of a problem in games and scoring regularly," he added.

Chelsea are currently gearing up for a clash against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, scheduled to take place today. The Lampard-led side holds the fourth spot on the table with 57 points. (ANI)

