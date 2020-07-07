Left Menu
UCI says BMX world championships cancelled

The event was scheduled to be held in Houston in May and was at first postponed. The UCI says no new host was found "despite its best efforts to come up with an alternative." The next BMX worlds are scheduled to start in Papendal, Netherlands, in August 2021. Four BMX medal events are on the Olympic program.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) says this year's BMX world championships have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event was scheduled to be held in Houston in May and was at first postponed.

The UCI says no new host was found "despite its best efforts to come up with an alternative." The next BMX worlds are scheduled to start in Papendal, Netherlands, in August 2021. That is one week after the Tokyo Olympics. Four BMX medal events are on the Olympic program. The UCI also says the 2020 season in BMX Freestyle Park and Flatland World Cup will not happen. AP SSC SSC

