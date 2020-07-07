Reports: Browns renegotiate Vernon's contract

The Cleveland Browns renegotiated the contract of pass rusher Olivier Vernon, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. Vernon, who was slated to make $15.25 million (non-guaranteed) this season, will now receive $11 million guaranteed ($4 million signing bonus, $6.75 million base salary, $250,000 workout bonus), per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The 29-year-old Vernon is also eligible to receive an additional $2 million in incentives. His restructured deal also prevents Vernon from being slapped with the franchise or transition tag. The guaranteed money likely means the Browns are out of the running for free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who has received offers from the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and interest from a handful of other teams.

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly made Clowney an offer this week. Vernon recorded career lows in tackles (26) and sacks (3.5) in 10 games last season with the Browns.

He was a third-round pick by Miami in 2012 and played in 64 games (46 starts) with the Dolphins, posting a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2013. Vernon has 353 tackles and 54.5 sacks in 113 career games (95 starts) with the Dolphins, New York Giants and Browns. --Field Level Media