Nuggets name Booth as general manager

The Denver Nuggets promoted Calvin Booth from assistant general manager to the team's vacant GM role on Tuesday. The Nuggets' general manager post was vacated in April when Arturas Karnisovas left to become the Chicago Bulls' new executive vice president of basketball operations.

"Calvin is one of the brightest basketball minds in our league," Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said. "We are very fortunate to have him as part of our organization and are extremely excited for his new role." Booth, 44, joined the Nuggets as assistant general manager in August 2017. He had spent the previous four seasons in the Minnesota Timberwolves' front office after scouting for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2012-13.

Booth played for seven different teams in a 10-year career, including two stints with the Washington Wizards, where he crossed over with Connelly, who worked as a scout and then as director of pro personnel. Connelly also worked with Booth while with the Pelicans before joining the Nuggets. --Field Level Media