Left Menu
Development News Edition

India first priority, hope we don't have an IPL-less 2020: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

While the former India captain said it is important for cricket to return to normalcy, any decision on the IPL can be taken only after the ICC decides on the fate of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia in October-November. "We don't want the year 2020 to finish without an IPL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 14:06 IST
India first priority, hope we don't have an IPL-less 2020: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly
BCCI logo Image Credit: ANI

Hosting the IPL in India remains BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's "first priority" and he is hoping that the cricket world will not have to endure a 2020 sans the glitzy event, despite his concerns around the rising COVID-19 cases. The hugely-popular T20 league, which was scheduled to start on March 29, stands suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the former India captain said it is important for cricket to return to normalcy, any decision on the IPL can be taken only after the ICC decides on the fate of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia in October-November.

"We don't want the year 2020 to finish without an IPL. Our first priority is India and even if we get 35 to 40 days, we will host it. But we don't know where...," Ganguly said on India Today show 'Inspiration'. New Zealand, Sri Lanka and the UAE have offered to host the event in case there are logistical issues in India with the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

Organising the league overseas is an option but that would result in increased costs. "I will put it in this order. Firstly, whether we can (have an IPL) within the time frame as IPL has limited window. "Secondly India. If it's not possible then we are thinking of going out (abroad). But going out where...because if you go out it becomes expensive for everyone -- franchises and board. "Because of conversion rate and currency exchange rate it becomes expensive. So we are monitoring but as I said we are very keen to host it and got our fingers crossed." The delay in taking a final call on the fate of the T20 World Cup is also keeping the BCCI bosses and other IPL stakeholders waiting.

"We don't know yet as we don't have a decision from ICC regarding the T20 World Cup. We keep hearing different things from the media but unless it is officially told to Board members, you don't know what's happening," he said. Ganguly is aware of the grim situation in Indian cities with IPL franchises.

"If it doesn't happen in India because of COVID then places like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, these have big teams in IPL but at this point, you can't put hand to your heart and say cricket will happen in these places. "Ahmedabad we were keen to go there. It's an amazing stadium. I don't know whether we can go there or not. It's not easy at the moment to say we are going to host it in India." Only once in the 12-year history of the IPL has the entire tournament been shifted out of India. In 2009, it was held in South Africa as the dates clashed with the general elections in the country.

"See it's been very tough for everyone of us and I look at everyone as a whole. Being in lockdown from March, April and May and then everything opened up. But everything opened up with a scare. "Anyway, if you look at numbers, it's more than it was during lockdown. It's spreading very quickly. It's scary but I have never experienced any such thing ever in my life." The BCCI boss, though, also hoped that the sport is back at the earliest. "See I want to have it as I said that cricket needs to be back. For us this is actually off season which has actually helped. We finished our season in March just after which IPL was about to start.

"And we had to cancel IPL which is the most important part of our domestic season. We want IPL to happen. Because life needs to be back to normal. Cricket needs to be back to normal." PTI KHS/AH PM PM.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mayor in home quarantine after PA tests positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru Mayor M Gautham Kumar is under home quarantine after his Personal Assistant tested positive for COVID-19, a city civic body official said here on Wednesday. He has been in home isolation since yesterday after his PA tested positiv...

SC says order in 2-3 weeks on HC quashing AP govt ordinance curtailing tenure of SEC

The Supreme Court Wednesday said it intends to dispose of in couple of weeks a batch of pleas, including one filed by Andhra Pradesh government, challenging the high court order which struck down an ordinance curtailing the tenure of the st...

Sebi asks 5 individuals to make open offer to shareholders of Sungold Capital

Markets regulator Sebi has directed five individuals to make an open offer for acquiring shares of Sungold Capital Ltd as they failed to make such offers after their shareholdings crossed a certain threshold back in 2007. Under Sebi norms,...

GJEPC calls for reduction in import duty for polished diamonds

The Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council GJEPC has urged the government to reduce polished diamond import duty from 7.5 to 2.5 per cent so that the country can emerge as a global hub and increase duty collections due to greater volumes. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020