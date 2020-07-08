Left Menu
Development News Edition

We have asked every state to adopt one sport: Rijiju

"If I see the performance of each country and if India wins 10-12 gold medals in Olympics then it will be most likely in the top 10 because the top 4-5 countries like China and USA are above 40-50 gold medals," he added. Rijiju said 14 sports have been identified as priority disciplines which will be developed as medal prospects for the Olympics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:39 IST
We have asked every state to adopt one sport: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the government has asked every state to adopt one sport each and focus on its development in a bid to achieve more medals at the Olympics. Rijiju, who was speaking at a webinar on the 'Role of Coporate India for Fit India' organised by Assocham, said the corporate sector will also be told to do the same.

"We have written to the states to choose (a sport). For example, if Manipur chooses boxing and sepak takraw, it also can do football or archery but it has to focus on the discipline it has selected,” Rijijiu said. "We have made certain policy changes like each corporate will be advised to adopt a certain discipline and focus on it. It won’t stop you from supporting other sports," he added. Rijiju said a country as big as India has the potential to focus on multiple disciplines if all states embrace a sport each.

"We have 36 states and if we work as 36 countries focussing on certain sporting discipline that will give the result," he said. The minister reiterated that India can finish in the top-10 of the medal tally in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"I have set a target that India should be in the top 10 by 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. But India will not reach there just by setting a target. "If I see the performance of each country and if India wins 10-12 gold medals in Olympics then it will be most likely in the top 10 because the top 4-5 countries like China and USA are above 40-50 gold medals," he added.

Rijiju said 14 sports have been identified as priority disciplines which will be developed as medal prospects for the Olympics. "A country the size of India won't be playing just one or two disciplines. We have identified 14 disciplines as priority sports like archery, wrestling, boxing, hockey, shooting etc. But besides that I have kept the option open for more," he said.

The minister said it's time the sports federations, government and the corporate sector work together. He said top athletes will be sent to train at the facilities built by the corporates. "Some of the corporate facilities are excellent. I think those top athletes which we have identified through the federation will be made to use facilities of the corporate." He said he had seen the Inspire Institute of JSW group, which has already been providing training facilities to top wrestlers, javelin throwers.

"We need to integrate the sports federation, the government and the corporate. We have to come together and augment all our resources together in the same direction.,” he added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU must stand strong in fight against coronavirus, says Portugal's PM

Portugals Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday it is essential the European Union stands strong in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the blocs economy. We either come of it together or we die together, C...

Kanye West breaks ranks with Trump, vows to win presidential race

Rapper Kanye West signaled he no longer supported U.S. President Donald Trump and said he would enter the presidential race to win it, according to an interview published on Wednesday.West, previously a vocal supporter of Trump, announced o...

Sebi signs pact with CBDT for data, info exchange; sets up data exchange steering group

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with the Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT for facilitating regular exchange of data and information. The Memorandum of Understanding MoU, which marks the beginning of e...

Odisha austerity measures: No new scheme, office renovation

The Odisha government has decided not to take up new schemes except those of the health department and banned renovation of offices as part of its austerity measures in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, officials said on Wednesday. The gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020