Ganguly announces cancellation of Asia Cup in September

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday announced cancellation of the Asia Cup T20, which was scheduled to be held in September. Pakistan had the hosting rights of the six-team continental event but it was expected to be held in the UAE. "Asia Cup cancel ho chuka hai, jo September me tha (Asia Cup, which was to be held in September, has been cancelled)," Ganguly told 'sports tak' in an instagram live session. The former India skipper did not specify the reason for the cancellation of the event but its conduct was shrouded in uncertainty amidst the coronavirus panedmic.

With T20 World Cup in October-November also unlikely to go ahead in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Asia Cup's cancellation allows the BCCI to have a full-fledged IPL in the same window. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet made any announcement regarding the tournament's cancellation. PCB CEO Wasim Khan had earlier said that they will object to any change in the dates of the Asia Cup to accommodate the cash-rich IPL. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) met last month to decide on the road ahead for the continental event but no decision was taken.

India has the third largest load of coronavirus cases with more than 7.5 lakh infections reported so far. In the same show, former skipper was asked about when the Indian team will be seen in action next. The Virat Kohli-led team last played in March.

"It is tough to say now as no one knows when the virus situation improves. Our preparations are in place but we can only implement them on the ground. Stadiums are open but players are not going to train there because chances of getting infected are high," said Ganguly. "So, we can start when situation improves and we are not in a hurry. Players' safety is paramount. It is tough when there is no cricket for five six months but it is a crisis. There is no target (for resumption), we are taking it day by day." Takling about the IPL, Ganguly said: "I don't know about the IPL also, getting a window is important. "T20 World Cup is there, the ICC is trying to make it happen as it generates a lot of revenue for them. Unless we get clear cut directions from the ICC, we can't say anything about the IPL." Ganguly said if the T20 Word Cup in Australia is cancelled, the BCCI will put all its energies on staging the IPL. The BCCI will lose around Rs 4000 crore if the league doesn't take place. "It is a very important tournament for India. Our target is to host it in India across four-five venues. If not, then having it overseas is an option," he added.