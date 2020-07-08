Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chelsea's hunger to get 'whole three points' led to victory over Crystal Palace, believes Tammy Abraham

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham believes that his side's hunger to get 'whole three points' was the reason behind their victory against Crystal Palace.

ANI | London | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:31 IST
Chelsea's hunger to get 'whole three points' led to victory over Crystal Palace, believes Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham. Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham believes that his side's hunger to get 'whole three points' was the reason behind their victory against Crystal Palace. "We played them at the start of the season and it was a tough game at Stamford Bridge so we knew it was going to be a tough game here as well. So give credit to our boys who dug deep and defended for their lives," the club's official website quoted Abraham as saying.

"We knew we had to win. The result against West Ham put us in a downer and the last game we played well. This game we knew we needed the whole three points and that's why you could see bodies flying on the line to stop the goal and to score," he added. Chelsea registered a 3-2 win on Tuesday (local time) and the 22-year-old Abraham scored the match-winning third goal for Chelsea in the clash. Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic had registered the other two goals for Chelsea in the match.

With Leicester City drawing their match against Arsenal, Chelsea has moved to the third spot on the Premier League table with 60 points. Chelsea will next face Sheffield United on July 11. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Will Song Joong-Ki return on small screen with Vincenzo, know more on Space Sweepers, Bogota

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo are always on the headlines, mainly due to their divorce almost a year back. They together continue to dominate the South Korean entertainment industry despite their legal split. Or you can say, they continue ...

Merkel wants swift EU deal on COVID economic recovery to grow unity

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday called for a swift agreement on the European Unions mass economic stimulus to advance unity that would strengthen the bloc as it recovers from the coronavirus crisis. Speaking to European lawmake...

Pompeo says U.S. to take action to deny China access to Americans' data

The Trump administration will take steps to ensure the Chinese government does not gain any access to the private information of American citizens through telecommunications and social media, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wedn...

Pompeo says China took 'incredibly aggressive action' in recent clash with India

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday accused China of taking incredibly aggressive action in a recent clash with India over a disputed section of the nuclear-armed neighbors border, saying the incident could not be assessed in i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020