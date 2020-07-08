Left Menu
Development News Edition

Humpy scores easy against Vaishali

Humpy, the world number two, jumped to an early lead against her compatriot and sealed an easy win in the FIDEChess.com event. The Chennai-based WGM had reached the semifinals of the opening leg before losing in the quarterfinals in the second leg. Each of the 21 players participates in three out of four Grand Prix legs.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:54 IST
Humpy scores easy against Vaishali

World champion Koneru Humpy outplayed young Grandmaster R Vaishali 7-3 in a battle of Indians in the first round of the third leg of Women Speed Chess Championships, on Wednesday. Humpy, the world number two, jumped to an early lead against her compatriot and sealed an easy win in the FIDEChess.com event.

The Chennai-based WGM had reached the semifinals of the opening leg before losing in the quarterfinals in the second leg. In other matches, Kateryna Lagno defeated Bibisara Assaubayeva 7.5-3.5, world number one Hou Yifan thrashed Munkzhul Turmunkh 11-3 and current world champion Ju Wenjun beat Gunay Mammadzada 7.5-2.5.

The Grand Prix consists of four legs, with a total of 21 participants. Each of the 21 players participates in three out of four Grand Prix legs. Each GP is a 16-player knockout event. In each Grand Prix leg, every player scores cumulative grand prix points according to the position in the final standings.

The two players who score the highest number of cumulative grand prix points in all three Grand Prix legs qualify for the Super Final to be held on July 20..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. will act to deny China access to Americans' data, says Pompeo

The Trump administration will take steps to ensure the Chinese government does not gain any access to the private information of American citizens through telecommunications and social media, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wedn...

JKNIA to hold protests outside Pakistan consulate in Bradford against amendments in PoK's interim Constitution

Jammu and Kashmir National Independence Alliance JKNIA said it will organise a demonstration outside the Pakistan consulate in Bradford on Thursday to oppose the proposed amendments in the Interim Constitution of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir P...

Actor Depp attacked wife on plane in drunken rage, UK court hears

Hollywood star Johnny Depp kicked and slapped his ex-wife Amber Heard on a private flight in a drunken rage brought on because he believed she was having an affair with her co-star James Franco, Londons High Court heard on Wednesday. Depp, ...

HC reserves order on plea over higher power bills during lockdown in TN

Chennai, Jul 8 PTI The Madras High Court on Wednesday concurred with state-owned power distributor TANGEDCO that domestic consumers were experiencing higher electricity bills as they were spending more time in their homes in view of the COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020