Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Styrian Grand Prix

Last Sunday's race was won by Finland's Valtteri Bottas for Mercedes, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc second and McLaren's Lando Norris third. Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton's most recent race retirement was at the Red Bull Ring in 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:07 IST
Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Styrian Grand Prix

Some Formula One statistics for Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria: Lap distance: 4.318km. Total distance: 306.452km (71 laps)

This will be the first race to be designated the Styrian Grand Prix, after the Austrian state in which the circuit is located. The Red Bull Ring also hosted the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix last Sunday. Start time: 1310 GMT (1510 local)

FORMULA ONE Sunday will be the first time one circuit has hosted two Formula One world championship races in the same season.

Like Sunday's Austrian GP, it will be held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AUSTRIA

The circuit is owned by Red Bull and is the second highest altitude of the season after Mexico. Last Sunday's race was won by Finland's Valtteri Bottas for Mercedes, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc second and McLaren's Lando Norris third.

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton's most recent race retirement was at the Red Bull Ring in 2018. Hamilton (2016), team mate Bottas (2017 and 2020) and Red Bull's Max Verstappen (2018 and 2019) are the only drivers on the current grid to have won in Austria.

- RACE WINS

Hamilton has 84 victories from 251 starts, with Michael Schumacher's record 91 in his sights. Sebastian Vettel has 53. Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 103 and Red Bull 62. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

POLE POSITION Hamilton has a record 88 career poles.

PODIUM Hamilton has 151 career podiums.

Norris's podium on Sunday was the 20-year-old's first in F1, and made him the third youngest top three finisher in the sport's history. POINTS

Hamilton can extend his own record (34) for most successive points finishes on Sunday. Norris's third place in the season-opener means Hamilton is not the highest-placed Briton in the championship for the first time since 2014.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as hopes of economic revival overshadow jump in virus cases

Wall Streets major indexes edged higher in choppy trading on Wednesday, supported by technology shares as early signs of an economic rebound overrode fears of another lockdown due to a jump in coronavirus cases across the country. Apple Inc...

David De Gea has been best goalkeeper in world for a decade: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on David De Gea saying that the Spaniard has been the best goalkeeper in the world over the last nine or 10 years. Hes had some fantastic seasons here now and next year is his...

U.S. will act to deny China access to Americans' data, says Pompeo

The Trump administration will take steps to ensure the Chinese government does not gain any access to the private information of American citizens through telecommunications and social media, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wedn...

JKNIA to hold protests outside Pakistan consulate in Bradford against amendments in PoK's interim Constitution

Jammu and Kashmir National Independence Alliance JKNIA said it will organise a demonstration outside the Pakistan consulate in Bradford on Thursday to oppose the proposed amendments in the Interim Constitution of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020