Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Styrian Grand Prix

Some Formula One statistics for Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria: Lap distance: 4.318km. Total distance: 306.452km (71 laps)

This will be the first race to be designated the Styrian Grand Prix, after the Austrian state in which the circuit is located. The Red Bull Ring also hosted the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix last Sunday. Start time: 1310 GMT (1510 local)

FORMULA ONE Sunday will be the first time one circuit has hosted two Formula One world championship races in the same season.

Like Sunday's Austrian GP, it will be held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AUSTRIA

The circuit is owned by Red Bull and is the second highest altitude of the season after Mexico. Last Sunday's race was won by Finland's Valtteri Bottas for Mercedes, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc second and McLaren's Lando Norris third.

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton's most recent race retirement was at the Red Bull Ring in 2018. Hamilton (2016), team mate Bottas (2017 and 2020) and Red Bull's Max Verstappen (2018 and 2019) are the only drivers on the current grid to have won in Austria.

- RACE WINS

Hamilton has 84 victories from 251 starts, with Michael Schumacher's record 91 in his sights. Sebastian Vettel has 53. Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 103 and Red Bull 62. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

POLE POSITION Hamilton has a record 88 career poles.

PODIUM Hamilton has 151 career podiums.

Norris's podium on Sunday was the 20-year-old's first in F1, and made him the third youngest top three finisher in the sport's history. POINTS

Hamilton can extend his own record (34) for most successive points finishes on Sunday. Norris's third place in the season-opener means Hamilton is not the highest-placed Briton in the championship for the first time since 2014.