This year's Ryder Cup, which was scheduled to be held in late September in Wisconsin, has been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday. The hotly-contested biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, known for its raucous, partisan crowds, was originally scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits. It will now be held Sept. 24-26, 2021. Amazon removes Washington Redskins merchandise from website

Amazon.com Inc is pulling Washington Redskins merchandise from its website, with sellers given 48 hours to review and remove any products flagged by the e-commerce giant, according to a note sent to sellers by the company. An Amazon spokeswoman confirmed the move by the company. Trout family promotes suicide awareness

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout and his wife Jessica are stepping up efforts to promote suicide awareness. The family is working with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the apparel company Tiny Turnip to honor Aaron Cox, the younger brother of Jessica Trout. Belarus would consider Russian athletes who wish to switch allegiance

Belarus would consider offers from Russian athletes who wish to switch allegiance and compete for the ex-Soviet republic instead, the head of the Belarusian athletics federation said on Wednesday. Russian athletes are currently barred from competing under their country's flag at major international events, including the Olympics, for four years after the World Anti-Doping Agency(WADA) found that Moscow had provided it with doctored laboratory data. NASCAR driver Johnson cleared to race after negative COVID-19 tests

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has been cleared to race this weekend at Kentucky Speedway after twice testing negative for COVID-19, NASCAR officials said on Wednesday. Johnson, 44, became the first NASCAR driver to test positive for the coronavirus last Friday, forcing him out the of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway at the weekend. Motor racing: Alonso says Indy 500 remains top 2020 priority

The Indianapolis 500, and the possibility of taking the Triple Crown of Motorsport, remains Fernando Alonso's top priority for this year despite securing a Formula One comeback with Renault for 2021. The Spaniard is a double F1 world champion and Monaco Grand Prix winner as well as two-times Le Mans 24 Hours endurance champion. Not all fun and games as NBA moves into 'Most Magical Place On Earth'

Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park is billed as the "The Most Magical Place On Earth," but NBA players arriving at the Florida resort on Wednesday to prepare for the restart of their COVID-19 season can expect something more dreary than fun. Living for months in a quarantined bubble designed to shield them from Florida's surge in novel coronavirus cases the Disney ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando will be home for some of the planet's best-paid athletes. Djokovic addresses 'witch hunt', says he's unsure of U.S. Open

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said he has been the subject of a "witch hunt" by his critics since several players tested positive for the coronavirus during his regional Adria Tour tennis event last month. Djokovic also admitted on Wednesday to being uncertain as to whether he will participate in the U.S. Open, scheduled from Aug. 31-Sept. 13. NHL: Players' union executive board approves deal to resume ice hockey season

The NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) executive board has approved a tentative agreement to resume the ice hockey season interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said late on Tuesday. The NHL had on Monday reached a tentative agreement with the players' body on restart protocols, under which formal training camps will start on July 13, clubs will head to one of two hub cities on July 26 with the play-in round for playoffs beginning on Aug. 1. Report: Pelicans' Gentry cleared for NBA restart

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry has been cleared to travel with his team to Florida for the NBA's restart to the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday. Gentry, 65, had been one of the league staff members undergoing further scrutiny before play resumes at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.