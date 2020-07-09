Left Menu
Development News Edition

3B Devers cleared to work out with Red Sox

The team was initially fearful that he has been exposed to COVID-19. "We had some guys that were possibly exposed to somebody with coronavirus," Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke told reporters during a Zoom teleconference on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 06:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 06:44 IST
3B Devers cleared to work out with Red Sox

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers worked out with the team on Wednesday after the club felt secure about his health. Devers has tested negative on three coronavirus tests, according to reports. The team was initially fearful that he has been exposed to COVID-19.

"We had some guys that were possibly exposed to somebody with coronavirus," Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke told reporters during a Zoom teleconference on Wednesday. "This group has tested negative three times. We will continue to test them, just because we're being overly cautious. That's kind of why we've separated some of the guys from the later workouts." Devers took live batting practice at Fenway Park on Wednesday and is hopeful he will be allowed to participate in Thursday's intrasquad scrimmage. He was previously working out at Boston College before being cleared to join the team.

"He's concerned about seeing velocity," Roenicke said. "We were able to do that over there with him with the pitching machine in the cage. He'll do that again and see live BP today, which is helpful, and then if he's ready for a couple of at-bats, we'll have him in the intrasquad (game)." The 23-year-old Devers had a breakout campaign last season when he batted .311 with 32 homers and 115 RBIs. He led the American League with 54 doubles.

The Red Sox have confirmed four positive coronavirus tests. The list includes left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, who went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Padres INF Mateo tests positive for coronavirus

The San Diego Padres said Wednesday that recently acquired middle infielder Jorge Mateo has tested positive for coronavirus. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Mateo is experiencing symptoms, including loss of smell, and is currently in self...

BJP demands Telangana govt to act against hospitals fleecing COVID-19 patients

BJP has demanded the Telangana government to take immediate decisive punitive action on few corporate hospitals for allegedly fleecing COVID-19 patients in the guise of treatment. Telangana State Government should immediately take decisive ...

Time is running out for Libya, UN chief warns Security Council

With battle lines shifting, foreign interference growing, thousands fleeing their homes and COVID-19 cases on the rise, time is running out for bringing a peaceful end to the conflict in Libya, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres says.Briefin...

Mexico posts new case record to overtake Spain; official says virus 'slowing'

Mexico on Wednesday posted a fresh record for new coronavirus cases reported on a single day, with 6,995 infections, overtaking Spain to register the worlds eighth highest case count, according to a Reuters tally.Despite the soaring figures...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020