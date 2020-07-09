Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Ryder Cup postponed due to coronavirus

This year's Ryder Cup, which was scheduled to be held in late September in Wisconsin, has been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday. The hotly-contested biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, known for its raucous, partisan crowds, was originally scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits. It will now be held Sept. 24-26, 2021. Players raise fists, take a knee prior to return match

Players raised gloved right fists and took a knee before Major League Soccer's first match in four months on Wednesday in a show of solidarity with the 'Black Lives Matter' social justice movement. Some players wore t-shirts over their jerseys with the words "Black and Proud" and "Silence is Violence" before the match, and the Orlando City and Inter Miami starting line-ups took a knee just before the 'MLS is Back' tournament kicked off. Amazon removes Washington Redskins merchandise from website

Amazon.com Inc is pulling Washington Redskins merchandise from its website, with sellers given 48 hours to review and remove any products flagged by the e-commerce giant, according to a note sent to sellers by the company. An Amazon spokeswoman confirmed the move by the company. Padres infielder Mateo tests positive for coronavirus

The San Diego Padres said Wednesday that recently acquired middle infielder Jorge Mateo has tested positive for coronavirus. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Mateo is experiencing symptoms, including loss of smell, and is currently in self-quarantine. Orlando City beats Inter Miami as MLS returns to action

Nani scored deep into stoppage time to give Orlando City a 2-1 win over Florida rivals Inter Miami on Wednesday as Major League Soccer returned after a four-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The former Manchester United winger scored from close range to give Orlando the three points in the group stage of the 'MLS is Back' tournament. Tokyo 2020 expects to secure all venues for Games: local media

Tokyo Olympics organizers expect to be able to use all the venues as originally planned at next year's rearranged Games, several Japanese media outlets reported on Thursday. Securing venues was a top priority for organizers after the Games were pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Kyodo and NHK, citing unnamed sources, said they were now confident they would be tied down for Olympics use again. NASCAR driver Johnson cleared to race after negative COVID-19 tests

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has been cleared to race this weekend at Kentucky Speedway after twice testing negative for COVID-19, NASCAR officials said on Wednesday. Johnson, 44, became the first NASCAR driver to test positive for the coronavirus last Friday, forcing him out the of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway at the weekend. Patriots confirm signing of quarterback Newton

The New England Patriots have completed the signing of veteran quarterback Cam Newton, the NFL team said on Wednesday. ESPN reported last month that the former NFL Most Valuable Player had agreed a one-year deal with the Patriots following six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady's move to Tampa Bay. 'Champion athlete, champion bloke': Australia pays Pullin tribute

Former snowboard world champion Alex Pullin, who died on Wednesday at the age of 32, will be missed as much for his personality as for his sporting prowess, Australian Olympic Committee Vice President Ian Chesterman said on Thursday. Pullin, the son of ski hire shop owners who was known from a young age as "Chumpy", drowned while spear-fishing on the coast of Queensland, plunging Australia's winter sports community into mourning. Djokovic addresses 'witch hunt', says he's unsure of U.S. Open

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said he has been the subject of a "witch hunt" by his critics since several players tested positive for the coronavirus during his regional Adria Tour tennis event last month. Djokovic also admitted on Wednesday to being uncertain as to whether he will participate in the U.S. Open, scheduled from Aug. 31-Sept. 13.