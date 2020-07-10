Nationals receive championship rings in locker room ceremony

It wasn't how they envisioned it, but the Washington Nationals received their rings for winning the 2019 World Series in a small locker room ceremony at Nationals Park before their workout on Thursday. Instead of sharing the moment with a ballpark full of fans, the players took to social media to show off their bling.

"Hard for me to be speechless," outfielder Adam Eaton tweeted. "Pictures do not do this ring justice. World Champs!!!" The jumbo-sized ring features different stones to mark a different season highlight, such as 30 rubies for the 30 runs they scored in the World Series and the 108 diamonds for their 105 regular-season victories and three playoff series wins.

While Eaton was speechless, manager Dave Martinez wasn't. "As you can tell, I'm still smiling about it," Dave Martinez told reporters. "Let's put it this way, it was definitely worth the wait.

"We waited a while to get these things on our finger, but I look at it, and like I said, it's all about all the work we put into this. The players, the way we did it, the way the players did it just means a lot to me, it means a lot to my family. "I'm proud. I'm proud to be wearing this thing today, and we're here again hopefully to get another one."

