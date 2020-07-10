Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Browns warn fans of reduced capacity for home games

The Green Bay Packers said last week that capacity at Lambeau Field would be reduced, while the New York Jets have offered season ticket holders the option of a refund on their 2020 tickets or deferring all payments towards the 2021 season. The NFL season is due to kickoff on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 02:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 02:56 IST
NFL-Browns warn fans of reduced capacity for home games

The Cleveland Browns sent a letter to season ticket holders on Thursday warning fans that due to COVID-19 the National Football League team will be limiting ticket sales for games this season. The Browns announcement follows a similar one made by their Week 1 opponents the Baltimore Ravens, who said on Wednesday they will limit the attendance to fewer than 14,000 for the Sept. 13th opener at M&T Stadium, which has a 71,000 capacity.

"This upcoming season will look very different because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said the Browns in a statement. "The Browns remain in regular communication with state and local authorities, health departments and other medical experts as they continue to devise their operational plans for the 2020 season.

"Though the Browns and the NFL remain confident games will be played, the likelihood of them occurring in full stadiums is very low." The Browns did not indicate how many tickets they plan to sell for each game but indications are it will only be a fraction of First Energy Stadium's 68,000 capacity.

Those fans who get tickets will have to follow physical distancing requirements, mandated facial coverings for everyone in the stadium, robust cleaning and disinfecting protocols, and changes to stadium layout, seat locations and fan circulation. The Green Bay Packers said last week that capacity at Lambeau Field would be reduced, while the New York Jets have offered season ticket holders the option of a refund on their 2020 tickets or deferring all payments towards the 2021 season.

The NFL season is due to kickoff on Sept. 10 with the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Search resumes for 'Glee' star feared drowned on lake; David Attenborough in appeal to save charity behind London Zoo and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Search resumes for Glee star feared drowned on lakeThe search resumed on Thursday for former Glee star Naya Rivera who is feared to have drowned while boating on a lake north of Los Angel...

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon plans at least $100 mln to keep Zoox talent after $1.3 bln deal

Amazon.com Inc plans to create at least 100 million in stock awards to retain the 900-plus employees of Zoox, the self-driving car startup it offered to buy last month, and can walk away from the deal if large numbers of them turn down job ...

Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again after dispute over gag order -attorney

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trumps former personal attorney, was taken to a federal jail on Thursday after refusing to agree to a gag order as a condition of serving his criminal sentence under home confinement, Cohens lawyer said....

Odd News Roundup: Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball game

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball gameWith their stadium devoid of fans due to coronavirus restrictions, Japanese baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks have come up with an ima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020