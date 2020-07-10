Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSNIS Patiala announces relaxation in admission criteria of coaching course

With an effort to ensure larger participation from eminent athletes in the sports coaching courses, the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in Patiala has decided to relax its admission criteria.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 12:31 IST
NSNIS Patiala announces relaxation in admission criteria of coaching course
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With an effort to ensure larger participation from eminent athletes in the sports coaching courses, the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in Patiala has decided to relax its admission criteria. In a first-time endeavour, 46 eminent athletes, men and women, will get direct admission to the flagship Diploma Course in Sports Coaching at the NSNIS from the session of 2020-21 onwards.

This decision was announced by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju in May. "While the educational qualification from entry to the course remains 10+2 for all eminent athletes, changes have been brought about in the sports achievements criteria so as to allow more Asian and Commonwealth medallists and participants of Senior World Championships to enrol for the course," read a statement from the Sports Ministry.

Earlier, it was mandatory for an applicant to have won a medal in the Senior World Championship. However in the new criteria, athletes who have participated in the event are also eligible to apply. The criteria of winning a Gold medal in the Asian or Commonwealth Games has been replaced by winning a medal -- gold, silver or bronze -- in either of the events. Elite athletes who have participated in the Olympics are automatically qualified to apply for the course.

The inclusion of eminent Indian athletes in the coaching profession is important since there is a growing need to cater to the evolving needs of the growing sports ecosystem of India and to attract the best available talent in the country. The 46 eminent athletes will be chosen for 23 sports (one male, one female coach in each discipline), and will not have to appear for the entrance exam, which has been made online for the first-ever time in the history of the course. All eminent athletes who are shortlisted for the course directly, will however, have to take the medical and physical tests alongside other candidates.

In the case of two eminent athletes applying from the same discipline, a point-system has been put in place to identify the final candidate. In view of the relaxation in the criteria for eminent athletes, it has also been decided to extend the last date of submission of online application for enrolment to the course to July 31.

For other candidates whose educational qualification required in a graduation degree, it has been decided that in keeping with the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic candidates who are awaiting final year results of graduation level degree courses or if universities that they are enrolled in are yet to conduct final examination of the graduation-level degree courses, can also apply online for the admission to the diploma course but have to produce the final year passing certificate by September 30 to be eligible for the course. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Fifteen centuries, two faiths and a contested fate for Hagia Sophia

A Turkish court is set to rule on Friday on a 1934 presidential decree converting Istanbuls Hagia Sophia into a museum. Two Turkish officials have said they expect the decree to be annulled, paving the way for it to become a mosque again. P...

Gyanendro Ningombam named as Hockey India's officiating president

Gyanendro Ningombam was named as the officiating president of Hockey India in an Executive Board meeting held on Friday. The decision followed the resignation of Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, who stepped down from the position on July 07, citing fa...

COVID-19 effects on economies requires innovative solutions: Gina

The effects of COVID-19 on global economies requires innovative solutions, says Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina.She said that while interventions have been put in place by governments across the world to ste...

Tata Motors reports 64 pc decline in group global wholesales

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 64 per cent decline in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover JLR to 91,594 in June quarter of the current financial year over year-ago. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020