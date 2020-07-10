Left Menu
Development News Edition

ATK Mohun Bagan to retain green and maroon jersey

The board of ATK Mohun Bagan on Friday decided to retain the iconic green and maroon jersey which has been synonymous with the 131-year-old legacy of the football club. The name of the club will be changed to ATK Mohun Bagan while the logo will have the iconic Mohun Bagan boat with addition of 'ATK' to it. "The culture and tradition which has made the brand a household name has been preserved.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 13:29 IST
ATK Mohun Bagan to retain green and maroon jersey

The board of ATK Mohun Bagan on Friday decided to retain the iconic green and maroon jersey which has been synonymous with the 131-year-old legacy of the football club. The name of the club will be changed to ATK Mohun Bagan while the logo will have the iconic Mohun Bagan boat with addition of 'ATK' to it.

"The culture and tradition which has made the brand a household name has been preserved. The logo retains its essence. "The addition of ATK within the logo ensures that the fast growing and passionate following built on a short but highly successful period is also being carried forward," the merged entity said in a statement. The club also announced its plans to build a world class football academy in Bengal and to refurbish the existing Mohun Bagan facility so that ISL and AFC home games are held there.

"Mohun Bagan have been close to my heart since childhood. I have had the honour to watch the Green and Maroon play some of their best football," principal owner Sanjiv Goenka, who acquired a majority stake of 80 per cent in Mohun bagan, said. "We respect legacy and have retained the same jersey which generations down the line have embraced, adored and loved.

"My dream is to establish ATK Mohun Bagan as a world class team which earns its place in the international circuit." Steps are being taken to ensure that ATK Mohun Bagan gets access to the best infrastructure and training to compete in the international arena, it added. Indian Cricket Board president Sourav Ganguly, who is a co-owner of ATK and a director of the board, also attended the virtual meeting lasting less than 30 minutes.

"I salute the coming together of ATK and Mohun Bagan. Together the brand name ATK Mohun Bagan will create history," the former India captain said. ATK, who had announced the merger in January this year, won a record third ISL title this season beating Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the final in March. Mohun Bagan on the other hand won the I-League with four rounds to spare before the tournament was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like Dempo, Mohun Bagan have been India champions five times since the National League began in 1996-97..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Impact boss Henry kneels for 8 minutes, 46 seconds at MLS game

Montreal Impact manager Thierry Henry took a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds at the start of their Major League Soccer game against New England on Thursday to show his support for the campaign against social injustice. Henry, who also...

Unidentified assailants fire at police van in Pakistan; one killed

Unidentified assailants fired at a police van in northwest Pakistan on Friday, killing an assistant sub-inspector and injuring a constable. The incident occurred near a petrol pump in the vicinity of Munda police station in Dir lower distr...

Pak shells border areas in Rajouri, Army personnel killed

A 36-year old Army personnel was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along&#160;the Line of Control LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled forward po...

Auto component sector revenue may fall by 14-18 pc in FY21 due to weak demand: ICRA

Weak demand across domestic original equipment manufacturers, replacement market and exports could lead to a decline of 14-18 per cent in revenues of auto component sector in 2020-21, according to ratings agency ICRA. It noted that while th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020