Alexander-Arnold wants to make sure it's a season 'people will never forget'

After winning the Premier League title, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold said now they have set sights on breaking the 100-point barrier in competition as he wants to make sure it's a season 'people will never forget'.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:44 IST
Trent Alexander-Arnold. Image Credit: ANI

The 3-1 win against Brighton took the champions to 92 points, meaning they need nine more from their remaining four matches of the season to surpass the benchmark set by Manchester City in 2018.

"After we won the league I think that is the main one we wanted to go after, making sure we are remembered as a historic team in the Premier League and making sure that it's a season people will never forget," the club's official website quoted Alexander-Arnold as saying. "I think there's no better way to do that than to set a points record that people will find hard to achieve, so it's something that we want to do,' he added.

Alexander-Arnold said they will push themselves and aim for full 12 points from the remaining games. "We want to push ourselves, we've got four games left... why not go for the full 12 and see how far we can get. Like I said, our focus is on our mentality and making sure that we are right going into these last four," he said. (ANI)

