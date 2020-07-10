Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arteta expecting 'really tough game' against Tottenham

Ahead of the match against Tottenham, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is "expecting a really tough game" while adding that his side will have to give everything to secure a win.

ANI | London | Updated: 10-07-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 20:45 IST
Arteta expecting 'really tough game' against Tottenham
Mikel Arteta . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the match against Tottenham, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is "expecting a really tough game" while adding that his side will have to give everything to secure a win. "I think a derby has a completely different context to what is happening with the current form and anything like that. I have huge respect for Jose, for what he's trying to do there, and we know to go there and get a win we are going to have to do everything really, really well. I am expecting a really tough game," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

Arsenal are high on confidence ahead of the clash as they have been unbeaten since their last five games. Arteta said Tottenham witnessed a few setbacks because "they have had a lot of injuries" due to which they failed to remain consistent.

"Well, he (Jose Mourinho) has a very clear way of playing and a very clear way of how he manages games. I think clean sheets are a big thing that he wants to do but do not forget his teams always score a lot of goals and they are really successful and he has been able to win titles because of that," he said. "I think in a long period they have had a lot of injuries so he has not had the chance to be consistent with his team and that is a big disadvantage that they have. I know that he has done it and I know people that have worked with him and he always finds a way to be successful and I am sure he will do it again," Arteta added.

Arsenal will face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Finding hope in calamity: how UN humanitarians cope on the frontline

What does it take to help the worlds most vulnerable people, often in dangerous and unstable situations, and at considerable personal risk In the latest season of award-winning UN podcast, Awake At Night, host Melissa Fleming speaks to some...

Woman wanted in gold smuggling case booked under UAPA: NIA to Kerala HC

A former woman employee of the UAE consulate, key suspect in the gold smuggling bid through diplomatic baggage, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the National Investigation Agency NIA informed the Kerala High Cou...

Short-term lockdowns not of any help in controlling COVID-19: AIIMS director

Short-term lockdowns will not be of any help in arresting the transmission of coronavirus, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said on Friday as cities like Pune in Maharashtra announced shutdowns of up to 10 days to stem the spread of the pande...

Cong demands judicial probe by SC judge into entire Dubey episode

The Congress demanded a judicial probe by a Supreme Court judge on Friday into the entire episode involving gangster Vikas Dubey and the alleged politician-criminal nexus in Uttar Pradesh to bring out the truth about those who had granted p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020