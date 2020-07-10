Jaguars reducing stadium capacity to 25 percent

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reducing the capacity at TIAA Bank Field to 25 percent for the 2020 season. "The health and safety of the entire Jaguars family, including our fans, remains our highest priority," the team wrote Friday in a letter to season ticket holders. "Alongside our stadium partners and national and local healthcare experts, we have and will continue to work diligently to develop new protocols to ensure our team can return to the field with a clear focus on winning and our fans can return to the stadium with peace of mind."

The stadium normally holds about 68,000 fans. "Once the season begins, any future increase in capacity will depend on developments on the health and safety front," the team said.

The Jaguars are working to reconfigure the seating chart to account for social-distancing guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition, all fans who attend games will be required to wear face coverings.

The team said all current season tickets will be returned. Funds paid to date will be credited to accounts, and payments scheduled for July have been canceled. Season ticket members can apply credited funds toward future ticket purchases. Earlier this summer, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they were holding back 50 percent of the tickets available for games this season at Heinz Field. And on Monday, the Baltimore Ravens said they would limit capacity in their 71,000-seat stadium to just 14,000 fans in 2020.

--Field Level Media