MLB confirms 66 positive tests during intake screening

There were 66 positive tests for COVID-19 during the intake screening process for the upcoming season, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association announced Friday. The number includes 58 players and eight staff members out of 3,748 samples tested, a rate of 1.8 percent. There was at least one positive test from 27 of the 30 teams.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:41 IST
There were 66 positive tests for COVID-19 during the intake screening process for the upcoming season, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association announced Friday. The number includes 58 players and eight staff members out of 3,748 samples tested, a rate of 1.8 percent.

There was at least one positive test from 27 of the 30 teams. With the completion of intake testing, those who tested positive move on to monitored testing, divided into tiers. Individuals in Tier 1 will be tested every other day. Those who have moved on to Tier 2 will be tested multiple times per week.

The league said 17 of the 7,401 tests in the monitoring phase have been positive, including 13 players and four staff members representing a total of 10 different teams. Combined, the numbers to date include 83 positive tests (71 players) in 11,149 tests, for a positivity rate of 0.7 percent.

--Field Level Media

