Soccer-Sporting beat Santa Clara to consolidate third place in Portugal

Sporting's Jovane Cabral snatched a second-half winner as they beat Santa Clara 1-0 at home on Friday to consolidate third place in the Portuguese league. Cabral finished off a searching cross from Brazilian midfielder Wendel with an outstretched foot at the back post in the 67th minute to ensure Sporting moved to 59 points, six ahead of fourth-placed Braga.

Yet they have likely run out of matches to overtake neighbours Benfica in the race for a Champions League place and will have to settle for competing in the Europa League again. Both Benfica, who are second with 68 points, and Sporting have three games left but Sporting must go to leaders Porto on Wednesday and then play Benfica on the last day of the season on July 27.

Santa Clara, who remain in 10th place, had the ball in the Sporting net in the first half but it was ruled out for offside. They then squandered several other good chances to cause an upset as they did last month when they won 4-3 at Benfica. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)