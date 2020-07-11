Astros cancel workout as precautionary measure

The Houston Astros cancelled Saturday's team workout at Minute Maid Park after a staff member was "potentially exposed" to the coronavirus. General manager James Click called the decision a precautionary measure.

"As part of MLB's testing and reporting plan, we were alerted that a staff member was potentially exposed to a COVID-positive individual outside the organization," Click said in a news release. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have cancelled today's workout. We are working closely with MLB and our team physicians to follow the established testing and cleaning protocols so that we can safely bring our players and staff back to the field as soon as possible." It was the second time this week that the Astros scrapped workout plans. Monday's cancellation was due to delays in receiving COVID-19 test results.

