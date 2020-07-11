Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Rain master Hamilton storms to Styrian GP pole

McLaren's Spaniard Carlos Sainz qualified third, a career best, with Hamilton's Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas -- winner of the season-opener from pole at the same circuit last weekend -- fourth fastest. "What a tricky day," said the Briton after his stunning performance.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 21:46 IST
Motor racing-Rain master Hamilton storms to Styrian GP pole
McLaren's Spaniard Carlos Sainz qualified third, a career-best, with Hamilton's Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas -- winner of the season-opener from pole at the same circuit last weekend -- fourth fastest. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton lived up to his 'rain master' reputation to put his Mercedes on pole position for the first Styrian Grand Prix at Austria's Red Bull Ring on Saturday. In a session that started 46 minutes late after a washed-out final practice, the Briton powered through the spray to go top with a time 1.216 seconds quicker than Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The pole was a record-extending 89th of Hamilton's F1 career. McLaren's Spaniard Carlos Sainz qualified third, a career-best, with Hamilton's Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas -- winner of the season-opener from pole at the same circuit last weekend -- fourth fastest.

"What a tricky day," said the Briton after his stunning performance. "The weather was incredibly difficult out there for all of us. A lot of the time you couldn't even see where you were going.

"I had a big aquaplane at one point -- I definitely had my heart in my mouth - but I was able to improve and put in a nice, clean lap. I love these days." The battle was between Hamilton and Verstappen, with the Dutch 22-year-old -- himself pretty handy in the wet -- going fastest two minutes from the end but then losing control and sliding wide.

The champion, who can move a step closer to Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 wins on Sunday, made sure pole was his with an extraordinary final effort of one minute 19.273 seconds. "You can't see a thing, it is hard to see the braking zones but that is the same for everyone. I think in the dry we can have a good shot at it," said Verstappen, a two-times winner in Austria.

Frenchman Esteban Ocon qualified fifth for Renault, with Alex Albon sixth for Red Bull and Pierre Gasly seventh for Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri. Australian Daniel Ricciardo, suffering a sore knee after a crash in Friday practice, will line up eighth for Renault and McLaren's Lando Norris ninth after a three-place grid penalty incurred in Friday practice.

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel was the fastest of the struggling Ferraris, but last in the top 10 shootouts, with teammate Charles Leclerc only 11th. British youngster George Russell will start 12th in his Williams team's highest grid position since 2018 and his best qualifying yet.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Health News Roundup: Advance team from WHO left for China; COVID-19 vaccine candidate is expected to be ready and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt has shown zero tolerance towards crime, corruption in state: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asserted that his government has shown zero tolerance towards crime and corruption and perception about the state has changed in the last three yearsHe said better law-and-order situa...

Bihar couple found dead in Noida, infant's cries led to discovery

A couple was found dead at their rented accommodation after cries of an infant were heard by locals from the residence here on Saturday, police said. The 20-year-old man and the 22-year-old woman hailed from Bihar and were not married. They...

Stores recover 80% per cent of pre-COVID sales: D-Mart

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday said it has recovered 80 per cent of its business in the stores, wherever it has been allowed to operate unhindered. However, discretionary consumption continue...

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 12,526, death toll climbs to 61

Odishas tally of coronavirus cases rose by 570 to reach 12,526 on Saturday while five more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 61 in the state, a health department official said. Of the new fatalities, two were reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020