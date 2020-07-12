Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chelsea beaten at Sheffield United 3-0 in EPL

Chelsea stayed in third place, but could get overtaken by Leicester and Manchester United if they win their games in hand over the next two days. Fifth place will still secure a place in next season's Champions League if second-placed Manchester City fails in its bid to get a two-year European ban overturned in the courts.

PTI | Sheffield | Updated: 12-07-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 00:28 IST
Chelsea beaten at Sheffield United 3-0 in EPL
Chelsea stayed in third place but could get overtaken by Leicester and Manchester United if they win their games in hand over the next two days. Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea's bid for Champions League qualification hit a bump in losing at Sheffield United 3-0, with striker David McGoldrick ending his 11-month wait for an English Premier League goal by scoring in each half on Saturday. After 1,615 minutes on the field and 42 shots this season, McGoldrick finally found the net by tapping in a finish from close range in the 18th minute at an empty Bramall Lane.

After Oli McBurnie made it 2-0 in the 33rd, McGoldrick completed the latest impressive victory for a side in its first season back in the top flight by shooting past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after a mistake by substitute Toni Rudiger. Chelsea stayed in third place but could get overtaken by Leicester and Manchester United if they win their games in hand over the next two days.

Fifth place will still secure a place in next season's Champions League if second-placed Manchester City fails in its bid to get a two-year European ban overturned in the courts. The city will discover the result of its appeal on Monday. Sheffield United moved to a tie on points with sixth-placed Wolverhampton in its attempt to secure Europa League qualification, a feat that would have seemed highly unlikely at the start of the season.

Chris Wilder's team has beaten Tottenham, Wolves and Chelsea over the past 10 days.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Reliance closes deal with 4 investors, gets Rs 30,062 cr

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Yankees closer Chapman tests positive for COVID-19

All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman tested positive for COVID-19, the New York Yankees confirmed Saturday. Manager Aaron Boone said the hard-throwing left-hander is experiencing mild symptoms and will not be with the team for the foreseeable fu...

Anti-CAA protest: HC seeks explanation from UP govt on Rs 64 lakh recovery citation issued to retired IPS officer

The Allahabad High Courts Lucknow bench has sought an explanation from the Uttar Pradesh government on a recovery citation of Rs 64 lakh issued to retired IPS officer Sarwan Ram Darapuri in connection with an anti-CAA stir here. Darapuri ha...

18-yr-old diabetic COVID patient dies after 3 hospitals refused him admission: parents

The parents of an 18-year-old man, who was diabetic and tested positive for COVID-19 before his death in a government hospital in Kolkata, on Saturday alleged that he succumbed because of negligence as he was refused a bed by three medical ...

Some Delhi govt universities have already conducted exams

Some universities under the Delhi government have already conducted examinations even as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday announced that all state universities would not conduct any tests. The state universities under the De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020