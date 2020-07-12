Left Menu
Chargers' Henry does not envision deal before deadline

Henry, 25, recorded career highs in receptions (55) and receiving yards (652) to go along with five touchdowns while playing in 12 games last season. He missed four games due to a knee injury in 2019 after sitting out all of the 2018 campaign with a torn ACL.

Updated: 12-07-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 00:44 IST
Henry, who signed his $10.6 million franchise tender on April 13, said the following month that he had no issue playing on the tag in 2020. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry isn't expecting to sign a long-term contract extension prior to Wednesday's deadline for players who received the franchise tag. Henry, who signed his $10.6 million franchise tender on April 13, said the following month that he had no issue playing on the tag in 2020.

"I don't think anything will get done, but we'll see," Henry said on Friday, per the Southern California News Group. Henry, 25, recorded career highs in receptions (55) and receiving yards (652) to go along with five touchdowns while playing in 12 games last season.

He missed four games due to a knee injury in 2019 after sitting out all of the 2018 campaigns with a torn ACL. "To me, I have so much to prove," Henry said. "Honestly, everybody knows my history of injuries. Unfortunate injuries that have happened in my career and I feel like that has held me back a little bit sometimes. I'm just eager to kinda get through something that I haven't been able to do for a full season.

"I think that's the biggest thing I'm focusing on. Just trying to stay healthy. I've just had some unfortunate injuries come my way. I feel the best I've felt in probably a couple years, for sure. I'm excited." Henry has 136 receptions for 1,709 yards and 17 touchdowns in 41 games (35 starts) since being selected by the Chargers in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

