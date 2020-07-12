Left Menu
Yankees closer Chapman tests positive for COVID-19

Manager Aaron Boone said the hard-throwing left-hander is experiencing mild symptoms and will not be with the team "for the foreseeable future." Chapman, 32, was 3-2 with 37 saves and a 2.21 ERA in 60 relief appearances for the Yankees in 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 01:08 IST
Yankees closer Chapman tests positive for COVID-19
Manager Aaron Boone said the hard-throwing left-hander is experiencing mild symptoms and will not be with the team "for the foreseeable future." Image Credit: Twitter (@Yankees)

All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman tested positive for COVID-19, the New York Yankees confirmed Saturday. Manager Aaron Boone said the hard-throwing left-hander is experiencing mild symptoms and will not be with the team "for the foreseeable future."

Chapman, 32, was 3-2 with 37 saves and a 2.21 ERA in 60 relief appearances for the Yankees in 2019. The six-time All-Star is 33-26 with 273 saves and a 2.23 ERA in 550 games over 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds (2010-15), Chicago Cubs (2016) and Yankees (2016-19).

Boone said left-handed reliever Zack Britton is the "natural guy" to take over closing duties for Chapman to start the 60-game season. Britton, 32, was 3-1 with three saves and a 1.91 ERA in 66 bullpen appearances for New York in 2019. The two-time All-Star led the American League with 47 saves for the Baltimore Orioles in 2016.

Chapman is the third Yankees player confirmed to test positive for COVID-19, joining infielder DJ LeMahieu and right-hander Luis Cessa, each of whom tested positive before the team reported to camp and have yet to join their teammates at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees' season opener is July 23 against the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals.

--Field Level Media

