Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Hansen says NZ owes Australia nothing

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has urged his former employers to be strong in their negotiations over the future of Super Rugby and that New Zealand Rugby owed trans-Tasman neighbours Australia no favours.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 12-07-2020 07:06 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 07:06 IST
Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Hansen says NZ owes Australia nothing

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has urged his former employers to be strong in their negotiations over the future of Super Rugby and that New Zealand Rugby owed trans-Tasman neighbours Australia no favours. Tensions between the organisations ratcheted up this week, with Rugby Australia (RA) chairman Hamish McLennan saying he felt the relationship had deteriorated to one of a "master-servant".

Hansen, who spent almost 16 years with the All Blacks, however, said he felt that NZR should be doing what was best for their rugby players. "Without being controversial, we have been looking after the Aussies for years," Hansen told Stuff Media on Sunday.

"And every time we have required something from them, particularly at a high level, sometimes they have gone missing. "Do we owe them something? No. But because we are the nation we are, and we care about the game more than just ourselves, we bend and buckle a bit.

"I think NZ Rugby are in the mood for having strong discussions because they only get one shot at it." Much of the fallout has centred on the composition of Super Rugby from 2021, with both countries reportedly keen on exploring a trans-Tasman competition rather than reverting to a tournament that involves teams from South Africa and Argentina.

McLennan told Australian media this week that a leaked report suggested NZR's preferred option was to have just two or three Australian sides in a trans-Tasman competition. Hansen said what was most important was not to dilute New Zealand's player pool with more than five teams and to minimise travel for the welfare of the players.

"You have got to start with what do you want out of it? Rather than, 'OK, we are going to have this competition,'" Hansen said. "It has to be really competitive and produce world-class players. If you allow it to become watered-down, there is too big a gap between Super Rugby and test rugby."

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

Reliance closes deal with 4 investors, gets Rs 30,062 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

CM Kejriwal wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan a speedy&#160;recovery after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said they had tested posit...

Australia's Victoria state marks week of triple-digit coronavirus cases

Australias Victoria state reported 273 new cases of the coronavirus and another COVID-19 death on Sunday, marking a week of triple-digit increases in infections, as state authorities battle fresh outbreaks of the pandemic.Melbourne, the cap...

Man dies by suicide in Visakhapatnam after losing money in online gambling

A man of Kotturu village in Anakapalle mandal in Visakhapatnam has allegedly died by suicide after losing money in online gambling. According to his friends, 24-years-old Doddi Venkata Aravind died after losing money in online gambling. How...

Indore reports 84 new COVID-19 cases

Indore on Saturday reported 84 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number in the city to 5,260, said Office of Chief Medical Officer CMO in a bulletin. As per the bulletin, a total of 25 persons have been discharged on Saturday taking the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020