Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Blackwood shines as West Indies close on test victory

Jermaine Blackwood's unbeaten fifty led West Indies to 143-4 at tea chasing 200 to beat England on a gripping final day of the first test at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday. Shane Dowrich was unbeaten on 15 at the interval. Barbados-born paceman Jofra Archer dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite for four with a moving ball that the opener edged onto the stumps before he trapped Shamarh Brooks lbw.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 20:45 IST
Cricket-Blackwood shines as West Indies close on test victory

Jermaine Blackwood's unbeaten fifty led West Indies to 143-4 at tea chasing 200 to beat England on a gripping final day of the first test at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday. The visitors lost three early wickets after opener John Campbell retired hurt, but Blackwood (65 not out) shared a partnership of 73 with Roston Chase to revive the hopes of the touring side. Shane Dowrich was unbeaten on 15 at the interval.

Barbados-born paceman Jofra Archer dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite for four with a moving ball that the opener edged onto the stumps before he trapped Shamarh Brooks lbw. Mark Wood bowled Shai Hope for nine to leave the West Indies in trouble at 27-3 before Chase and Blackwood set about repairing the damage.

Archer, who tormented the batsmen with his pace and bounce, had Chase caught behind for 37 with a fine delivery but Dowrich provided solid support as the West Indies edged towards their target. Earlier, England were bowled out for 313 in their second innings after resuming on 284-8, with the overnight pair of Archer and Wood failing to offer much resistance.

Wood edged paceman Shannon Gabriel to wicketkeeper Dowrich and Archer became Gabriel's fifth victim of the innings as he edged a short-pitched ball to the keeper on 23. Gabriel finished with figures of 5-75 -- his sixth five-wicket haul in tests -- while Chase and Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets apiece.

The test is the first international cricket match after a 117-day absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is being played without fans. The second and third tests will be held in Manchester.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Make U.S. schools reopening guidelines mandatory -Pelosi

The federal health guidelines on how U.S. schools can safely reopen amid the coronavirus outbreak - criticized by President Donald Trump as too tough - should be mandatory, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday. The Democratic House of ...

COVID-19: Schwing Shetter expects 15 pc decline in sales this fiscal

German concreting and construction equipment maker Schwing Shetter is expecting 15 per cent decline in sales in India business this fiscal, mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic, a top company official has said. The company, which follows the cal...

Motor racing-Hamilton wins Styrian Grand Prix in Mercedes one-two

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton dominated the Styrian Grand Prix in a Mercedes one-two on Sunday to celebrate his 85th Formula One win and move a step closer to Michael Schumachers record of 91 victories. Finnish Team mate Valtteri ...

UP govt forms commission to probe Kanpur ambush, Vikas Dubey's encounter

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday set up one-member commission to probe into the gunning down of Vikas Dubey and his accomplices in police encounters and the ambush earlier in which the alleged gangster killed eight police personnel. U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020