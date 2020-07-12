Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:23 PM EDT on Sunday, July 12

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:23 PM ET on Sunday - - - -

AUTO RACING Coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series at Kentucky AUTORACING-NASCAR-KENTUCKY, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF

Coverage of final-round play of the PGA Tour -- Workday Charity Open GOLF-PGA-WORKDAY, Field Level Media - - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL White Sox pitching coach worried about Kopech Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech opted out of the 2020 season and his pitching coach, Don Cooper, said he's worried about the right-hander.BAS EBALL-MLB-CHW-KOPECH-COOPER, Field Level Media

- - - - MLS

Coverage of Sunday games: Minnesota at Sporting K.C. Colorado at Real Salt Lake (Note: D.C. United at Toronto FC was postponed and will be rescheduled.) - -

D.C. United-Toronto FC match postponed after positive test The Major League Soccer match between D.C. United and Toronto FC was postponed less an hour before the scheduled 9 a.m. ET start Sunday because of a positive COVID-19 test.SOCCER- MLS-TFC-DCU-POSTPONEMENT, Field Level Media - - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Report: Jones, Chiefs begin contract talks The Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones reportedly have begun contract discussions. FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-CHRIS-JONES, Field Level Media

- - - - NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Canadiens' Domi mulls return; Alzner opts out of restart Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi has yet to decide whether he will join his teammates at training camp, the team announced Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-MTL-DOMI-ALZNER, Field Level Media - - - -

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Storm's Bird on return: 'All just one big game of trust' Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird plans to return to the court this season after sitting out the 2019 campaign with a knee injury. BASKETBALL-WNBA-SEA-BIRD, Field Level Media

- - - - ESPORTS ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League Dota -- DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 League of Legends Pro League (LPL) -- Summer Split (China) League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) -- Summer Split Valorant -- Vitality European Open Call of Duty League, Week 11 -- New York "home" series League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) NA -- Summer Split

- - 2020 Alienware Games launch Friday The 2020 Alienware Games competition will begin on Friday, giving players a chance to win more than $150,000 in cash and prizes. ESPORTS-OTHER-ALIENWARE-GAMES, Field Level Media

- - Adesanya, Masvidal featured on cover of EA Sports UFC 4 UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal were announced as the cover athletes for EA Sports UFC 4. ESPORTS-OTHER-COVER-ATHLETES, Field Level Media

- - - -