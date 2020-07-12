Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:23 PM EDT on Sunday, July 12

ESPORTS-OTHER-ALIENWARE-GAMES, Field Level Media - - Adesanya, Masvidal featured on cover of EA Sports UFC 4 UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal were announced as the cover athletes for EA Sports UFC 4.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 23:56 IST
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:23 PM EDT on Sunday, July 12

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:23 PM ET on Sunday - - - -

AUTO RACING Coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series at Kentucky AUTORACING-NASCAR-KENTUCKY, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF

Coverage of final-round play of the PGA Tour -- Workday Charity Open GOLF-PGA-WORKDAY, Field Level Media - - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL White Sox pitching coach worried about Kopech Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech opted out of the 2020 season and his pitching coach, Don Cooper, said he's worried about the right-hander.BAS EBALL-MLB-CHW-KOPECH-COOPER, Field Level Media

- - - - MLS

Coverage of Sunday games: Minnesota at Sporting K.C. Colorado at Real Salt Lake (Note: D.C. United at Toronto FC was postponed and will be rescheduled.) - -

D.C. United-Toronto FC match postponed after positive test The Major League Soccer match between D.C. United and Toronto FC was postponed less an hour before the scheduled 9 a.m. ET start Sunday because of a positive COVID-19 test.SOCCER- MLS-TFC-DCU-POSTPONEMENT, Field Level Media - - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Report: Jones, Chiefs begin contract talks The Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones reportedly have begun contract discussions. FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-CHRIS-JONES, Field Level Media

- - - - NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Canadiens' Domi mulls return; Alzner opts out of restart Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi has yet to decide whether he will join his teammates at training camp, the team announced Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-MTL-DOMI-ALZNER, Field Level Media - - - -

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Storm's Bird on return: 'All just one big game of trust' Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird plans to return to the court this season after sitting out the 2019 campaign with a knee injury. BASKETBALL-WNBA-SEA-BIRD, Field Level Media

- - - - ESPORTS ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League Dota -- DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 League of Legends Pro League (LPL) -- Summer Split (China) League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) -- Summer Split Valorant -- Vitality European Open Call of Duty League, Week 11 -- New York "home" series League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) NA -- Summer Split

- - 2020 Alienware Games launch Friday The 2020 Alienware Games competition will begin on Friday, giving players a chance to win more than $150,000 in cash and prizes. ESPORTS-OTHER-ALIENWARE-GAMES, Field Level Media

- - Adesanya, Masvidal featured on cover of EA Sports UFC 4 UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal were announced as the cover athletes for EA Sports UFC 4. ESPORTS-OTHER-COVER-ATHLETES, Field Level Media

- - - -

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa reimposes alcohol ban, curfew as coronavirus cases spike

South Africa will reimpose a ban on the sale of alcohol and a nighttime curfew to reduce pressure on its hospitals as coronavirus infections rise rapidly, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday. Ramaphosas government imposed one of the st...

Browns reach agreement with rookie LB Phillips

The Cleveland Browns have come to terms with rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips, according to multiple reports Sunday. Terms were not announced.The Browns selected Phillips, an LSU product, with one of their two third-round picks of the 2020 ...

Yankees OF Judge sidelined with stiff neck

The New York Yankees held outfielder Aaron Judge out of their intrasquad game for the second straight day on Sunday as he deals with neck stiffness. He was scratched on Saturday night, and on Sunday, manager Aaron Boone said he wont rush th...

Jordan presses sweeping tax evasion crackdown to aid ailing economy

Jordans Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz promised on Sunday to deepen a crackdown on tax evasion that officials say has deprived the countrys cash-strapped economy of billions of dollars revenue in recent years.The government has gone after se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020